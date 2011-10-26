CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

About

iPhone 4S to launch in Italy without Samsung ban

A previous version of this story reported that Samsung's efforts to keep the iPhone 4S from being sold in Italy were temporarily denied. No rulings were made in today's hearing.

A previous version of this story reported that Samsung's efforts to keep the iPhone 4S from being sold in Italy were temporarily denied. No rulings were made in today's hearing.

Read the updated story here.

Next Article: 'Minority Report' gesture control is about to get very real