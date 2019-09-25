CNET también está disponible en español.

iPhone 2020 could go back to the metal frame

An iPhone 4-esque metal frame could be in again next year, an analyst note reportedly says.

Apple's next iPhone could go back to a metal frame.

The 2020 iPhone could go back to its iPhone 4 days and bring back the metal frame, MacRumors reported Wednesday, citing an analyst note by Ming-Chi Kuo. The design of the next iPhone will change "significantly," the Apple analyst reportedly said. The iPhone 2020's metal frame could come with "a more complex segmentation design, new trenching and injection molding procedures, and sapphire or glass cover assembly to protect the trench injection molding structure," the research note reportedly said.

"The metal frame and the front and rear 2/2.5D glass are still used, but the metal frame surface will be changed to a similar design to the iPhone 4, replacing the current surface design."

The analyst note comes hot on the heels of Apple's unveiling of the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The iPhone 11 has an aluminum band, while the iPhone 11 Pro has a stainless steel structural band.

While the iPhone 4 came under fire for its struggling antenna, the analyst note by Kuo reportedly said the new metal grooving and injecting techniques will reduce interference with high-frequency transmission.

Kuo reportedly estimated the cost of the metal frame could rise by 50-60 percent, and the glass case by 40-50 percent as a result.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Apple's iPhone 11

