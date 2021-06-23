iPhone 14 could be lowest priced yet, bring back Touch ID, Apple analyst Kuo predicts

Sarah Tew/CNET

We may still be waiting to get a first look at the iPhone 13 this fall, but rumors around the iPhone 14 are already heating up. In a Wednesday investor note, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo doubled down on his prediction that in 2022, Apple will launch four iPhone 14 models, with support for under-display Touch ID, 9to5Mac reported.

Kuo said Apple is building two high-end iPhone 14 models (a 6.1-inch version and a 6.7-inch version), and two low-end iPhone 14 models (of the same sizes). He also said in the note that the high-end 6.7-inch model will come to market at the lowest price ever for such an iPhone, under $900. The two high-end models will include a wide-camera upgrade to 48 megapixels, he added.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did Kuo's team at TF International Securities.

