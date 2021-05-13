iPhone 13 vs. iPhone 12: All the big differences we're expecting based on rumors

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

While it feels like the iPhone 12 only just arrived (the purple version actually did, at least), many Apple fans are already looking forward to the release of the iPhone 13, which we expect to see in September. Whether you just upgraded to the iPhone 12 or are debating if you should wait for Apple's 2021 flagship phone, you may be wondering how the iPhone 13 will compare. We've collected all of the early rumors around the iPhone 13's specs, including price, cameras, display size and resolution and the four models that could be arriving soon, to help you plan your potential purchase.

Here are the rumors we've heard so far about the iPhone 13 specs, and how they might compare to the iPhone 12. Just note that none of the iPhone 13 specs have been confirmed by Apple.

We could see four iPhone 13 models

Like the iPhone 12, the iPhone 13 will come in four models, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo: the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Different phone and camera sizes

The iPhone 13 and 13 Pro models may end up being thicker than their iPhone 12 predecessors, according to a May MacRumors report. Both of the new models are expected to be 7.57mm thick, up from 7.4mm in the iPhone 12 models. However, that's a pretty small difference that most people probably won't notice.

More sizeable could be a change to the camera bump, MacRumors reported: While the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro have camera bumps around 1.5mm to 1.7mm, the iPhone 13's bump will be 2.51mm, and the 13 Pro's will be 3.56mm. The increased size will prevent the lenses from sticking out as much as they do on the older phones.

A similar price

The iPhone 13 isn't expected to be a major technical upgrade from the iPhone 12, which was the first to include 5G support. Because of this, analysts are predicting that the iPhone 13 will cost around the same as the iPhone 12, the base version of which starts at $799. It's also possible that Apple may lower the price of the iPhone 13, as Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE and Google's Pixel 5 did in 2020. The newly released Samsung Galaxy S21 also boasted a lower price tag, starting at $200 lower than its predecessor.

Here's the iPhone 12's US pricing, for reference:

iPhone 12 US pricing iPhone 12 model 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB iPhone 12 Mini (carrier model) $699 $749 $849 N/A iPhone 12 Mini (SIM-free from Apple) $729 $779 $879 N/A iPhone 12 (carrier model) $799 $849 $949 N/A iPhone 12 (SIM-free from Apple) $829 $879 $979 N/A iPhone 12 Pro N/A $999 $1,099 $1,299 iPhone 12 Pro Max N/A $1,099 $1,199 $1,399

Improved refresh rates

Most phones (including the iPhone 12) refresh at 60 frames per second, or 60Hz, but some, like the Galaxy S21 and the OnePlus 8 Pro, refresh at 120Hz. There is speculation that the iPhone 13's display will have a 120Hz refresh rate (and an always-on OLED display). The higher the refresh rate, the faster and smoother a phone feels when scrolling through apps and websites. While this was rumored for the iPhone 12 as well, it seems more likely to happen this time around.

New and enhanced cameras

The iPhone 12 camera array includes regular, ultrawide and selfie cameras, night mode photos on all cameras, improved HDR mode, a telephoto lens (on the Pro and Pro Max models) and 2.5x zoom (on the Pro Max only).

As is typically the case with new iPhones, you can expect the iPhone 13's cameras to be upgraded over the iPhone 12. We've heard rumors of an added periscope camera to improve zoom, an improved ultrawide-angle lens for night mode photography, and lidar technology on all models, instead of just the Pro and Pro Max, as was the case with the iPhone 12.

The return of Touch ID

The iPhone 13 could bring back Touch ID for the first time since the iPhone 8, with a big difference: It might be embedded under the screen, instead of as a separate button that takes up phone real estate. Some were expecting this to happen with the iPhone 12, but had also said it could get pushed to the next model. Alas, the iPhone 12 lineup lacks a Touch ID button. It's worth noting that Apple's 2020 iPad Air integrated a Touch ID button onto the side of the device. This would be a great addition this year in particular, since Face ID doesn't work when wearing a mask (unless you have an Apple Watch and iOS 14.5, that is).

A Lightning port, but no headphone jack

The iPhone 12 doesn't have a headphone jack, and we don't expect any iPhone 13 models to have one either. But the Lightning port may be another story, now that Apple has introduced MagSafe charging capabilities. Kuo predicts that the iPhone 13 models will still include Lightning ports, with the exception of the iPhone 13 Pro Max, which could be completely portless. The iPhone 12, by contrast, featured a Lightning port on all four models.

For more, check out our review of the iPhone 12 and the best ways to sell or trade in your old iPhone.