iPhone 13 price rumors make us think it could cost less than you'd expect

Price is usually the least exciting iPhone detail to talk about, but it might be the biggest deciding factor when making a purchase. The iPhone 13 is still several months away from a release, but we've heard whispers already about how much it might cost, and the rumors aren't so bad. We have some thoughts on whether to buy a new iPhone 12 now or wait (the addition of the purple iPhone 12, however, might change the calculus somewhat). But without knowing for sure how much the iPhone 13 (or will it be the iPhone 12S?) will cost, it's a tough call.

Meanwhile, rumors about the iPhone 14 are already starting up, with reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicting that the iPhone 14 Pro Max (or whatever the largest model in Apple's 2022 lineup is called) will have a $900 price tag, "the lowest price ever for a large (6.7-inch) iPhone."

We've kept an eye out for more rumors, leaks and clues about the price of Apple's next flagship phone, but so far there isn't much news. We've also gathered the rumors swirling around the iPhone 13's camera specs, design and colors (will there be a pink iPhone 13?) and the phone's rumored features. And don't miss our iPhone 13 wish list. We won't know the final price structure until Apple reveals new phones this fall. But in the meantime, we can make some educated guesses on the iPhone 13's price.

The iPhone 13 isn't expected to be a major technical upgrade from the iPhone 12, which was the first to include 5G support. Because of this, analysts are predicting that the iPhone 13 will cost about the same as the iPhone 12, the base version of which starts at $799 (£799, AU$1,349). Since the iPhone 12 led to the largest revenue and profit quarter in Apple's history, the company may be incentivized to follow a similar pricing structure.

Here's the iPhone 12's US pricing, for reference:

iPhone 12 US pricing iPhone 12 model 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB iPhone 12 Mini (carrier model) $699 $749 $849 N/A iPhone 12 Mini (SIM-free from Apple) $729 $779 $879 N/A iPhone 12 (carrier model) $799 $849 $949 N/A iPhone 12 (SIM-free from Apple) $829 $879 $979 N/A iPhone 12 Pro N/A $999 $1,099 $1,299 iPhone 12 Pro Max N/A $1,099 $1,199 $1,399

It's also possible that Apple may lower the price of the iPhone 13, as other models like Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE and Google's Pixel 5 did in 2020. The Samsung Galaxy S21, released in January, also boasted a lower price tag, starting at $200 lower than its predecessor.

.