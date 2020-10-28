iPhone 12 vs. Apple's major rivals: Galaxy S20, S20 FE, Pixel 5, OnePlus 8T

The iPhone 12 lineup, Apple's 5G family of iPhones, has finally arrived. After a month-long delay due to coronavirus disruptions, the iPhone 12 hit the market alongside three siblings earlier this month via a virtual event. The $799 iPhone 12, together with the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, features a revamped design reminiscent of the iPad Pro as well as a new ceramic-hardened display promising to be "tougher than any smartphone glass." (Here are the results of our iPhone 12 drop test.)
For Apple, the iPhone 12 family marks the company's first crop of devices that can connect to 5G. But competition is notoriously stiff in the smartphone world, which means there are already plenty of high-powered 5G phones for you to select from including the Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 FE, Google's Pixel 5, and OnePlus 8T. In general, what makes these five phones similar is their premium OLED panels and class-leading processors. The Pixel 5, which is powered by the older Snapdragon 765G chipset, is the exception.
Read more: iPhone 12 takes us a step closer to Apple's portless future
There are several differences between these five phones, including screen refresh rates and camera module. The iPhone 12, for instance, has a 60Hz refresh rate display, while all of its rivals boast either 120Hz or 90Hz panels. Apparently this is because Apple prioritized battery longevity, which can drain faster because of 5G, instead of an ultrasmooth display.
Another key difference that you won't necessarily find easily on spec sheets is the absence of the power adapter and wired earphones that previously came in an iPhone box. Instead, you'll have to buy those accessories separately, or use ones you already have. Apple likely made this decision to help offset the added costs that come with releasing a 5G-enabled phone.
For specific details on the iPhone 12, take a look at the chart below, where you can see the specs side-by-side. And for more information on all of the iPhone news, check out CNET's full coverage of Apple's event.
iPhone 12 vs. rivals
|
|iPhone 12
|OnePlus 8T
|Pixel 5
|Galaxy S20 FE
|Galaxy S20
|Display size, resolution
|6.1-inch OLED; 2,532x1,170 pixels
|6.55-inch AMOLED; 2,400x1,080 pixels
|6-inch FHD+ OLED; 2,340x1,080 pixels
|6.5-inch super AMOLED; 2,400x1,080 pixels
|6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X; 3,200x1440 pixels
|Pixel density
|460ppi
|402ppi
|432ppi
|405ppi
|563ppi
|Dimensions (inches)
|5.78 x 2.82 x 0.29 in
|6.33 x 2.92 x 0.33 in
|5.7 x 2.8 x 0.3 in
|6.29 x 2.97 x 0.33 inches
|2.72 x 5.97 x 0.311 in
|Dimensions (millimeters)
|146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm
|160.7 x 74.1 x 8.4 mm
|144.7 x 70.4 x 8 mm
|159.8 x 75.5 x 8.4mm
|69.1 x 151.7 x 7.9 mm
|Weight (ounces, grams)
|5.78oz; 164g
|6.63 oz; 188g
|5.33 oz; 151g
|6.7 oz; 190g
|5.75 oz; 163g
|Mobile software
|iOS 14
|Android 11
|Android 11
|Android 10
|Android 10
|Camera (megapixels)
|12 MP (wide), 12 MP (ultra-wide)
|48 MP (standard), 16 MP (ultra-wide), 5 MP (macro), 2 MP (monochrome)
|12.2 MP (standard), 16 MP (ultra-wide)
|12 MP (standard), 12 MP (ultra-wide), 8 MP (3x telephoto)
|12 MP (wide-angle), 64 MP (telephoto), 12 MP (ultra-wide)
|Front-facing camera
|12 MP
|16 MP
|8 MP
|32 MP
|10 MP
|Video capture
|4K
|4K
|4K
|4K
|8K
|Processor
|Apple Bionic 14
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (5G) Samsung Exynos 990 (4G)
|64-bit octa-core processor (Max 2.7GHz + 2.5 GHz + 2.0 GHz)
|Storage
|64GB, 128GB, 256GB
|128GB, 256GB
|128GB
|128GB
|128GB
|RAM
|Undisclosed
|8GB
|8GB
|6GB
|12GB (5G), 8GB (LTE)
|Expandable storage
|No
|No
|No
|1TB
|Up to 1TB
|Battery
|Undisclosed; Apple lists 15 hours of video playback
|4,500mAh
|4,000mAh
|4,500mAh
|4,000mAh
|Fingerprint sensor
|None (FaceID)
|In-screen
|Rear
|In-screen
|In-screen
|Connector
|Lightning
|USB-C
|USB-C
|USB-C
|USB-C
|Headphone jack
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Special features
|5G enabled; 60Hz refresh rate; MagSafe; water resistant (IP68); wireless charging; dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM)
|5G enabled; 120Hz refresh rate; dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM)
|5G enabled; water resistant (IP68); 90Hz refresh rate; dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); reverse wireless charging; fast charging
|5G enabled; 120Hz refresh rate; support for fast charging on wired and wireless
|5G enabled; 120Hz refresh rate; water resistant (IP68); fast charging compatible on wired and wireless
|Price (USD)
|$799 (64GB), $849 (128GB), $949 (256GB) Unlocked: $829 (64GB), $879 (128GB), $979 (256GB)
|$749
|$699
|$699
|$999
|Price (GBP)
|£799 (64GB), £849 (128GB), £949 (256GB)
|£549
|£599
|£599 (4G) £699 (5G)
|£799, £899 (5G)
|Price (AUD)
|AU$1,349 (64GB), AU$1,429 (128GB), AU$1,599 (256GB)
|Converts to AU$1,000
|AU$999
|AU$999
|AU$1349 (4G), AU$1,499 (5G)
Discuss: iPhone 12 vs. Apple's major rivals: Galaxy S20, S20 FE, Pixel 5, OnePlus 8T
