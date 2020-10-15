iPhone 12 vs. Apple's major rivals: Galaxy S20, S20 FE, Pixel 5, OnePlus 8T

The iPhone 12 lineup, Apple's 5G family of iPhones, has finally arrived. After a month-long delay due to coronavirus disruptions, the iPhone 12 hit the market alongside three siblings on Tuesday via a virtual event. The $799 iPhone 12, together with the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, features a revamped design reminiscent of the iPad Pro as well as a new ceramic-hardened display promising to be "tougher than any smartphone glass."

For Apple, the iPhone 12 family marks the company's first crop of devices that can connect to 5G. But competition is notoriously stiff in the smartphone world, which means there are already plenty of high-powered 5G phones for you to select from including the Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Fan Edition (FE), Google's Pixel 5, and OnePlus 8T. In general, what makes these five phones similar is their premium OLED panels and class-leading processors. The Pixel 5, which is powered by the older Snapdragon 765G chipset, is the exception.

Apple

Of course, there are several differences between these five phones including refresh rates and camera module. The iPhone 12, for instance, has a 60Hz refresh rate display, while all of its rivals boast either 120Hz or 90Hz panels. Apparently, this is because Apple prioritized battery longevity, which can drain faster because of 5G, instead of an ultra-smooth display.

Another key difference that you won't necessarily find easily on spec sheets is the absence of the power adapter and wired earphones that previously came in an iPhone box. Instead, you'll have to buy those accessories separately. Apple likely made this decision to help offset the added costs that come with releasing a 5G-enabled phone.

For specific details on the iPhone 12, take a look at the chart below, where you can see the specs side-by-side. And for more information on all of the iPhone news, check out CNET's full coverage of Apple's event.