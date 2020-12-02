iPhone 12: The first-gen MagSafe accessories are out

Apple Event

Apple's iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max are out after they made their debut during the company's September event, where Apple also announced its Apple One subscription. The latest line of phones came with a returning, and yet new, feature: MagSafe. The fast-charging feature acts as both a power throughput of standard Qi wireless charging on iPhones (15 watts versus 7.5 watts), and it also has a built-in magnetic snap to optimize alignment for better charging -- similar to how the magnetic charger works on the Apple Watch.

Of course, if you have a magnet that can center a snap-on charger, that same magnet can be used to attach other kinds of accessories to the iPhone 12, too (shades of the late -- and not so great -- Moto Mods). Apple might also have plans to use the magnetic system as a way to have the iPhone reverse wirelessly charge other accessories like AirPods, which is similar to a feature found in the latest Samsung Galaxy and OnePlus phones. Does that mean the iPhone maker is skipping a presumed transition of the iPhone from Lightning to USB-C, and opting to jump straight to MagSafe instead? Your guess is as good as ours, but one thing is guaranteed: With Apple licensing MagSafe to third-party manufacturers like (see below), expect a slew of MagSafe accessories to be heading your way soon.

One caveat, however, is the MagSafe charger's effect on credit cards. Having a card placed between the iPhone and the MagSafe charger can cause damage. Apple warns users to remove any cards with magnetic strips or radio chips such as a credit card, transit card, or hotel room key card from a wallet accessory before connecting a phone to the charger.

Apple This is the new MagSafe Charger. It snaps onto the back of the iPhone 12 to make sure it's in the right spot to start charging. The MagSafe Charger connects to a power source via a USB-C connection.

Apple The iPhone 12 clear case lets owners use the MagSafe features without having to take off the case each time. It also uses "clear polycarbonate and flexible materials" so you can get a grip on the phone while showing off its color. Cases come in different sizes for the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Max.

Apple For those who want a bit more grip with their cases, the iPhone 12 Silicone Case will fit the bill. it also comes with the same MagSafe usability as the clear case and is available in sizes that fit the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Max.

Apple Wallet cases are a great convenience, but they can be a bit bulky. Apple's iPhone leather wallet takes care of that issue by snapping onto the back of the phone directly.

Apple One MagSafe accessory announced during the Apple Event was the MagSafe Duo. The pad features two chargers, one for the iPhone 12 and the other for an Apple Watch.

Apple Apple's leather sleeve covers both the front and back of the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro but features a cutout that lets you tap the screen to check the time. The sleeve, which Apple says offers protection without adding bulk, also has a pocket for a credit card or ID and a strap to keep your gadget nearby.

Apple Otterbox designed a line of MagSafe compatible cases for the iPhone 12. Called the Figura series, the thin case is made with flexible, soft-touch material and raised edges to protect the phone's camera and screen.

Apple The Otterbox Aneu series is similar to the Figura series with a minimalist case design.

Belkin Belkin has one device to handle all the wireless charging for the power Apple user. Its 3-in-1 charger takes on an iPhone 12, Apple Watch and AirPods all at once with a slick design.

Apple Accessory maker Belkin is working on its own MagSafe attachments including a car dock and a combo iPhone/Apple Watch charger. Apple gave viewers a quick look at the dock during its reveal event, and Belkin has posted a bit more info on its website, including pricing.

Amazon Pitaka is one of the first third-party manufacturers to make a magnetic case for the iPhone 12. The case has a refined carbon fiber texture and is compatible with MagSafe accessories.

