iPhone 12 teardown offers inside peek ahead of launch

The video shows how much thinner the iPhone 12's display is, as well as the MagSafe technology.

iPhone 12 5G red

The new iPhone 12.

 Screenshot/CNET

An iPhone 12 teardown released Thursday reveals all the parts of Apple's 5G device. While the video isn't in English, it compares the iPhone 12 to last year's iPhone 11. Its OLED display is much thinner than the iPhone 11 display, 9To5Mac noted. The video also shows the 2,815mAh battery capacity and MagSafe system.

The iPhone 12's new ceramic phone screen is tougher than glass, according to Apple, and it'll be the first iPhone with 5G.

The iPhone 12 goes on sale tomorrow, Oct. 23, but preorders of the new phone are live now

Check out the iPhone 12 teardown video below.

