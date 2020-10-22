iPhone 12 teardown offers inside peek ahead of launch

Screenshot/CNET

An iPhone 12 teardown released Thursday reveals all the parts of Apple's 5G device. While the video isn't in English, it compares the iPhone 12 to last year's iPhone 11. Its OLED display is much thinner than the iPhone 11 display, 9To5Mac noted. The video also shows the 2,815mAh battery capacity and MagSafe system.

The iPhone 12's new ceramic phone screen is tougher than glass, according to Apple, and it'll be the first iPhone with 5G.

The iPhone 12 goes on sale tomorrow, Oct. 23, but preorders of the new phone are live now.

Check out the iPhone 12 teardown video below.