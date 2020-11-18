iPhone 12's superb camera took all of these photos, and we're impressed

Angela Lang/CNET
iPhone 12 has already earned a glowing review from CNET due to its new design, great performance and . But we also handy MagSafe charging pad compatibility , so I was particularly keen to take my model out for a test run and see what the camera is capable of. loved its great camera
All images throughout this piece have been taken with the standard camera mode, in
Apple's HEIC format, which have been converted to JPEG via Adobe Lightroom as our image uploader doesn't support HEIC format. No adjustments to the look of the image or the resolution have been made. Enjoy!
This morning shot of Dean Village is vibrant and well exposed. Its colors are on the cooler side of the spectrum, but that was accurate for the time of day.
Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Switching to the super-wide lens, I'm pleased to see that there isn't a white balance shift when using the different zoom options.
Andrew Hoyle/CNET
A great balance of bright sky with darker shadows.
Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Here. though, the phone's attempt to balance the shadows looks a bit unrealistic, particularly on the statue.
Andrew Hoyle/CNET
I love the rich blue of the sky in this shot using the standard lens.
Andrew Hoyle/CNET
The sky is just as rich here, too, with vibrant colors on the trees as well.
Andrew Hoyle/CNET
The super-wide lens has let me capture all of this impressive fountain without having to move to get the shot. As with the standard shot, colors are spot on.
Andrew Hoyle/CNET
A self portrait in front of the Forth Bridge, shot with the phone on a tripod using the 10-second self timer.
Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Extremely accurate color tones here, as well as a brilliant balance of the exposure, with a controlled sky and plenty of details in the shadows.
Andrew Hoyle/CNET
A masked-up selfie; check out those vibrant colors!
Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Even though I was shooting directly into the sun, the camera was able to control that bright sky and keep loads of details in the foreground.
Andrew Hoyle/CNET
The iPhone 12's camera is superb for landscape photography.
Andrew Hoyle/CNET
