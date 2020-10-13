iPhone 12 specs vs. iPhone 11, iPhone SE and iPhone XR: All the iPhones you can still buy new

During a virtual event Tuesday, Apple announced its lineup of iPhone 12 phones after a month-long postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic. There are four new devices altogether: the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. With the various memory configurations, the phones range from $729 (£699, AU$1,199) to as much as $1,399 (£1,399, AU$2,369) off-contract, but all models have 5G connectivity, the A14 Bionic chip and multiple rear cameras.
Because of these latest devices, Apple reduced the prices of its older iPhone models that it still sells new. This includes the iPhone 11 from last year and the iPhone XR from 2018. The iPhone SE, which the company unveiled earlier in April, is still the same price. Also keep in mind that while these iPhones launched with previous versions of iOS, all these devices are compatible with the latest iOS 14 software update.
To see their hardware differences, check out the spec chart below. The unlocked prices are current as of Oct. 13. And note that the 256GB memory capacity of the iPhone XR is no longer available from Apple and is unlisted. For more information on all of the iPhone news today, check out CNET's full coverage of Apple's event.
iPhone 12, iPhone 11, iPhone SE and iPhone XR specs
|
|Apple iPhone 12
|iPhone 11
|Apple iPhone SE (2020)
|iPhone XR
|Display size, resolution
|6.1-inch OLED; 2,532x1,170 pixels
|6.1-inch LCD; 1,792x828 pixels
|4.7-inch LCD; 1,334x750 pixels
|6.1-inch LCD; 1,792x828 pixels
|Pixel density
|460ppi
|326ppi
|326ppi
|326ppi
|Dimensions (Inches)
|5.78 x 2.82 x 0.29 in
|5.94x2.98x0.33 in
|5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 in
|5.9x3.0x0.33 in
|Dimensions (Millimeters)
|146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm
|150.9x75.7x8.3 mm
|138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm
|150.9x75.7x8.3 mm
|Weight (Ounces, Grams)
|5.78oz; 164g
|6.84 oz; 194g
|5.22 oz; 148g
|6.8oz; 194g
|Mobile software
|iOS 14
|iOS 13
|iOS 13
|iOS 12
|Camera
|12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultrawide)
|12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultrawide)
|12-megapixel
|12-megapixel
|Front-facing camera
|12-megapixel
|12-megapixel
|7-megapixel
|7-megapixel
|Video capture
|4K
|4K
|4K
|4K
|Processor
|Apple A14 Bionic
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Storage
|64GB, 128GB, 256GB
|64GB, 128GB, 256GB
|64GB, 128GB, 256GB
|64GB, 128GB
|RAM
|Not disclosed
|Not disclosed
|Not disclosed
|Not disclosed
|Expandable storage
|No
|None
|No
|None
|Battery
|Not disclosed, but Apple claims 15 hours of video playback
|Not disclosed, but Apple claims it will last 1 hour longer than iPhone XR
|Not disclosed, but Apple claims it has the same battery life as iPhone 8
|Not disclosed, but Apple claims it will last 90 min. longer than iPhone 8 Plus
|Fingerprint sensor
|No (Face ID)
|No (Face ID)
|Home button
|No (Face ID)
|Connector
|Lightning
|Lightning
|Lightning
|Lightning
|Headphone jack
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Special features
|5G enabled; MagSafe; water resistant (IP68); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging
|Water resistant (IP68); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging
|Water resistant (IP67); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging
|Water-resistant: IP67, dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging
|Price off-contract (USD)
|$829 (64GB), $879 (128GB), $979 (256GB)
|$599 (64GB), $649 (128GB), $749 (256GB)
|$399 (64GB), $449 (128GB), $549 (256GB)
|$499 (64GB), $549 (128GB)
|Price (GBP)
|£799 (64GB), £849 (128GB), £949 (256GB)
|£599 (64GB), £649 (128GB), £749 (256GB)
|£399 (64GB), £499 (128GB), £549 (256GB)
|£499 (64GB), £549 (128GB)
|Price (AUD)
|AU$1,349 (64GB), AU$1,429 (128GB), AU$1,599 (256GB)
|AU$999 (64GB), AU$1,079 (128GB), AU$1,249 (256GB)
|AU$679 (64GB), AU$759 (128GB), AU$929 (256GB)
|AU$849 (64GB), AU$929 (128GB)
*Prices as of Oct. 13.
