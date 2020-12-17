iPhone 12 Pro Max: One Charge Challenge

Nic Henry/CNET

The iPhone 12 Pro Max offers so many bells and whistles, but how many of them can you really use in one battery charge? Welcome to One Charge Challenge, where we try out a product's most fun features through a series of challenges, in a single battery life cycle.

Our first challenge with Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3 put the wearable through several stress tests, but now that we're moving up to Apple's most expensive iPhone we should be able scale up the challenge.

Now playing: Watch this: iPhone 12 Pro Max: Diving in on a single charge

Can the new lidar scanner help me use augmented reality to furnish my new house? How much does the biggest sensor ever in an iPhone help with low-light and nighttime photography? Does it fit nicely into the shirt pocket of a Canadian tuxedo?

See all of that and, of course, just how long that massive battery lasts.