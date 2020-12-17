Tom Cruise's COVID rant MacKenzie Scott gives away billions Hennessey Venom F5 PS5 and Xbox Series X restock Stimulus checks COVID-19 vaccinations Best gifts under $50

iPhone 12 Pro Max: One Charge Challenge

Apple's new iPhone 12 Pro Max has the biggest screen, camera sensor and, yes, battery ever in an iPhone. Let's see what we can test in a single battery life cycle.

I suppose I took the saying "Let's dive in" a bit too literally with the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

 Nic Henry/CNET

The iPhone 12 Pro Max offers so many bells and whistles, but how many of them can you really use in one battery charge? Welcome to One Charge Challenge, where we try out a product's most fun features through a series of challenges, in a single battery life cycle. 

Our first challenge with Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3 put the wearable through several stress tests, but now that we're moving up to Apple's most expensive iPhone we should be able scale up the challenge. 

Now playing: Watch this: iPhone 12 Pro Max: Diving in on a single charge
13:04

Can the new lidar scanner help me use augmented reality to furnish my new house? How much does the biggest sensor ever in an iPhone help with low-light and nighttime photography? Does it fit nicely into the shirt pocket of a Canadian tuxedo? 

See all of that and, of course, just how long that massive battery lasts. 

onecharge-thumb-4
Nic Henry, Amy Kim/CNET