iPhone 12 Pro lets people who are blind 'see' others around them

Apple's iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max have a new feature for uses who are blind or low vision -- the ability to essentially see other people coming.

The devices make use of the new lidar sensor on the back of the phones to detect how close other people are to the user, something Apple has named People Detection.

When someone who is blind is grocery shopping, for instance, they'll be able to turn on People Detection to let them know when they need to move up in the checkout line. Or someone walking down a sidewalk will get alerts about how close other people are as they pass by.

It will be able to tell the person's distance from the user in feet or meters and works up to 15 feet/5 meters away. If there are multiple people nearby, People Detection will give the distance from the one closed to the iPhone user.

The technology will be available as part of iOS 14.2 over the coming weeks. Apple released a beta version of the software for developers on Friday.

Globally, at least 2.2 billion people have a vision impairment or blindness, according to a World Health Organization report from last year. In the US, over 1 million people over the age of 40 are blind, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. By 2050, that number could skyrocket to about 9 million because of the "increasing epidemics of diabetes and other chronic diseases and our rapidly aging US population," the CDC said.

Apple has made accessibility a focus for decades. It builds features into its technology to help people with low vision navigate the iPhone's touch screen and allow people with motor impairments to virtually tap on interface icons. Four years ago, Apple kicked off one of its flashy product launches by talking about accessibility and showing off its new, dedicated site.

"Technology should be accessible to everyone," Apple CEO Tim Cook said at the time.

Apple, in particular, has long made features to help people who are blind or low vision. Its new people detector takes that a step further.

The technology makes use of the new lidar scanner built into the camera array of the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max. It's also on the newest iPad Pro and is likely to come other other devices in the future. The scanner itself is a tiny black dot near the camera lens on the back of the new, highest end iPhones.

People Detection lives in Apple's Magnifier app.