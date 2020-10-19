iPhone 12 preorders reportedly more than 2x greater than iPhone 11

Apple

Apple Event

Apple's new iPhone 12 line went on preorder last week, and although Apple rarely puts out sales figures after the first preorder weekend, some early signs are pointing to the new phones being a hit. In a new report, respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo estimates that preorders for the 5G-capable iPhone 12 were more than double the preorders for 2019's iPhone 11.

According to 9to5Mac, which spotted the report, Kuo estimates that preorders "reached somewhere in the 1.7M to 2M range within the first 24 hours" compared to 500,000-800,000 preorders for last year's iPhone 11. While a step up from last year, the number is still far from Kuo's estimate of 4 million iPhone 6 devices sold in its first 24 hours of availability.

Unlike the 2014 iPhone 6, which had both the regular and Plus versions on sale at the same time, this year only the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro went on preorder last Friday before going on sale later this week. The smaller, more affordable iPhone 12 Mini and larger, pricier iPhone 12 Pro Max won't be available to preorder until November.

According to the report, Kuo predicts that the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro are expected to be the most in-demand versions of the new phones, followed by the Max and then the Mini.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment on preorder numbers.

