iPhone 12 Mini: A leak may have revealed the name of Apple's smallest iPhone 12

Apple is rumored to be prepping four new iPhones for October, and a September leak seemingly revealed the name of the smallest one will be iPhone 12 Mini. The leak, which was from Twitter user DuanRui, came in the form of product stickers that appeared to be for Apple-made cases for the new phones, with the names "iPhone 12 Mini," "iPhone 12/12 Pro" and "iPhone 12 Pro Max," all appearing in traditional Apple font and alongside Apple sticker staples like the text that it was "Designed by Apple in California."

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

DuanRui has a track record of previously sharing images of Apple products before they're announced, including in August with a leak of an iPad Air user manual that included details of the redesign, Touch ID fingerprint sensor and USB-C port. The account also correctly predicted the new hardware Apple would end up announcing at its September event.

Rumored to be announced in mid-October, Apple's newest iPhones are said to range in screen size from 5.4 inches on the Mini to 6.7 inches for the 12 Pro Max, with the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro both said to have 6.1-inch displays. The phones are expected to support 5G, have an A14 processor and -- at least on the Pro versions -- add a lidar sensor for improved augmented reality support.