iPhone 12 may have hidden reverse wireless charging feature

James Martin/CNET

Apple's iPhone 12 lineup may not include reverse wireless charging -- when a device being charged wirelessly can charge another device -- but a set of FCC filings highlighted by VentureBeat's Jeremy Horwitz hint that it's capable of doing so.

This feature wasn't highlighted during the iPhone 12 launch event earlier this month, when Apple announced the return of its MagSafe technology, but Bloomberg's Mark Gurman noted a passage suggesting that Apple will apply it to upcoming versions of its AirPods.

"In addition to being able to be charged by a desktop WPT (wireless power transfer) charger (puck), 2020 iPhone models ... also support WPT charging function at 360 kHz to charge accessories," the filing reads. "Currently the only accessory that can be charged by iPhones is an external potential apple accessory in future."

Diagrams in the filings show an unidentified accessory attached to the back of the iPhone.

Some of Apple's competitors, like Samsung's Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and the OnePlus 8 Pro, have reverse wireless charging.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.