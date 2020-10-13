iPhone 12 leak shows off new color option: Get ready for blue

Angela Lang/CNET

Apple Event

Apple's next iPhone may come in blue, according to a last-minute rumor from well-known device leaker Evan Blass, who posted that tidbit to the internet shortly before the company's digital event, being held Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET.

In his post on the app Voice, which pitches itself as an alternative social network to Twitter that authenticates people are real, Blass showed off what appear to be Apple marketing images for the iPhone 12 Pro Max. He said the phones would come in blue, gold, graphite and silver. Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The new devices, which are being called the iPhone 12 by the Apple community though the company hasn't confirmed their names, are expected to be announced Tuesday alongside a possible new smaller smartphone, called the iPhone 12 Mini, as well as a a possible new HomePod, among other things.

CNET's editors will be covering the event live as it happens, and you can follow along here.