iPhone 12 launches in Australia and yep, dozens line up at Apple Store

Daniel Van Boom/CNET

Friday is worldwide iPhone 12 day, but what does an iPhone launch look like during the coronavirus pandemic? Apple's launch in Sydney, Australia showed that people are indeed still willing to line up for a new iPhone.

A few dozen people lined up at the Apple Store in Sydney's CBD, less than last year but perhaps more than could be expected in the coronavirus era, by 8 a.m. when the store opens. Jun, the first in line, marked his place at 11:30 p.m. the night before. He bought an iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and will be back on Nov. 13 when the iPhone 12 Pro Max launches.

As far as world cities go, Sydney is one of the least hit from COVID-19. New South Wales, the state of which Sydney is the capital, has recorded a total of 4,363 cases and 53 deaths. By comparison, New York has had 260,000 cases, London has had 39,400, and Tokyo 29,350.

Coronavirus not stopping queue at Sydney Apple Store for iPhone 12. First guy in line has been here since 1130 last night pic.twitter.com/pIZGvdwPVp — Daniel Van Boom (@dvanboom) October 22, 2020

Customary applause for Sydney’s first iPhone buyers pic.twitter.com/o14OkHAjjE — Daniel Van Boom (@dvanboom) October 22, 2020

Still, Apple has put measures in place to shield Apple Store employees and customers from coronavirus. A temperature check and mask were required to enter Sydney's store, with masks provided on entry for those without. One-on-one sessions with in-store specialists were socially distanced, and customers could wait outside and have their phone delivered to them by an employee if they didn't want to come inside the store.

Jun said he is concerned about coronavirus but, gesturing at a customer 1.5 meters behind him, that he trusted Apple to enforce social distancing in line and in store.

For hardcore Apple fans, queuing for hours (or days) has been a staple of every iPhone launch. Hundreds of people lined up in New York, London and a few other major cities for the very first iPhone. Before long, it became a worldwide phenomenon. September meant new iPhone, and new iPhone meant crowds outside Apple Stores.

Daniel Van Boom/CNET

Pundits have long predicted the death of the iPhone launch ceremony, especially as online delivery became easier and more efficient. Yet despite diminished numbers -- there were certainly more people at last year's iPhone 11 launch, despite the iPhone 12 being a more substantial upgrade -- Sydney's launch shows Apple diehards are indeed still willing the brave a long night to be part of the fun.

"The experience is good here," said Mitch, who came to the store to pick up his new iPhone before work. "Every time I pick up a device here, it's actually so good, they sit you down, everything comes out to you, they walk you through the whole process."