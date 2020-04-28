iPhone 12 delay: You might have to wait even longer for Apple's 2020 flagship

Angela Lang/CNET

Apple will delay the mass production of its upcoming iPhone 12 lineup by about a month, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday, due to the coronavirus pandemic's impact on manufacturing in Asia and on consumer demand globally.

The Cupertino, California, company typically kicks off mass production of its annual phone offering in early summer, the paper noted, before revealing the new models in mid-September and shipping them to consumers later that month.

It's expected to launch four new iPhone models later in the year, some of which will include 5G wireless connectivity. Even though Apple managed to ship its new budget iPhone SE last week, CEO Tim Cook warned back in February that the company's plans will likely be impacted by the viral outbreak.

Earlier this month, Cook acknowledged in a companywide virtual meeting that the coronavirus was a "stressful moment," but highlighted Apple's strong financial position and continuing investment in product research and development.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.