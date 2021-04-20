Apple event reveals iPad Pro 2021 Apple AirTags iMac gets bright colors, first redesign since 2012 Venmo OKs cryptocurrencies Child tax credit's monthly check

iPhone 12 and 12 Mini now come in purple

Apple announced the new purple iPhone at an event on Tuesday.

Purple iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 is now available in purple.

 Apple


The iPhone 12 now comes in purple. Tim Cook made the announcement himself at Tuesday's Apple's spring event. Until today, the iPhone 12 and 12 Mini were available in black, white, blue, green and red (part of Product Red) and the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max in graphite, gold, silver and blue finishes. A video showing off the purple iPhone played to the song The Candy Man from the 1971 film Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. Cook said that the new purple color was meant to evoke spring. The announcement came along with new iMacs, an updated AppleTV, AirTags and an iPad Pro.

The purple iPhone 12 goes on presale April 23 and will be available on April 30. The purple iPhone 12 will start at $829 (£799, AU$1,350) or $799 if you activate it on a carrier when you buy it. Prices for the purple iPhone 12 Mini start at $729 (£699, AU$1,199) or $699 with a carrier discount.

For all intents and purposes, the purple iPhone is exactly same as the existing iPhone 12 and 12 Mini. It has the same flat-sided design, support for 5G and OLED screen with support for HDR. The screen is covered with Apple's ceramic shield. The body has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and supports MagSafe wireless charging and accessories. It has the same A14 Bionic processor, runs the same iOS 14 software and even has the same cameras.

The purple iPhone comes exactly six months after Apple launched the iPhone 12 series which is halfway through its update cycle. With rumors increasing about an iPhone 13 coming out this fall, the timing of a new color could help sway people on the fence about getting a new phone.

This is a developing story; check back for updates. 

iPhone 12 specs compared to iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max


 Apple iPhone 12 Apple iPhone 12 Mini Apple iPhone 12 Pro Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Display size, resolution 6.1-inch OLED; 2,532x1,170 pixels 5.4-inch OLED; 2,340x1,080 pixels 6.1-inch OLED; 2,532x1,170 pixels 6.7-inch OLED; 2,778x1,284 pixels
Pixel density 460ppi 476ppi 460ppi 458ppi
Dimensions (inches) 5.78x2.82x0.29 inches 5.18x2.53x0.29 inches 5.78x2.82x0.29 inches 6.33x3.07x0.29 inches
Dimensions (millimeters) 146.7x71.5x7.4mm 131.5x64.2x7.4mm 146.7x71.5x7.4mm 160.8x78.1x7.4mm
Weight (ounces, grams) 5.78 oz.; 164g 4.76 oz.; 135g 6.66 oz.; 189g 8.03 oz.; 228g
Mobile software iOS 14 iOS 14 iOS 14 iOS 14
Camera 12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide) 12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide) 12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide), 12-megapixel (telephoto) 12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide), 12-megapixel (telephoto)
Front-facing camera 12-megapixel 12-megapixel 12-megapixel 12-megapixel
Video capture 4K 4K 4K 4K
Processor Apple A14 Bionic Apple A14 Bionic Apple A14 Bionic Apple A14 Bionic
Storage 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
RAM Undisclosed Undisclosed Undisclosed Undisclosed
Expandable storage No No No No
Battery Undisclosed; Apple lists 15 hours of video playback Undisclosed; Apple lists 15 hours of video playback Undisclosed; Apple lists 17 hours of video playback Undisclosed; Apple lists 17 hours of video playback
Fingerprint sensor No (Face ID) No (Face ID) No (Face ID) No (Face ID)
Connector Lightning Lightning Lightning Lightning
Headphone jack No No No No
Special features 5G enabled; MagSafe; water resistant (IP68); wireless charging; dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM) 5G enabled; MagSafe; water resistant (IP68); wireless charging; dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM) Lidar scanner; 5G enabled; MagSafe; water resistant (IP68); wireless charging; dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM) Lidar scanner; 5G enabled; MagSafe; water resistant (IP68); wireless charging; dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM)
Price off-contract (USD) $829 (64GB), $879 (128GB), $979 (256GB) $729 (64GB), $779 (128GB), $879 (256GB) $999 (128GB), $1,099 (256GB), $1,299 (512GB) $1,099 (128GB), $1,199 (256GB), $1,399 (512GB)
Price (GBP) £799 (64GB), £849 (128GB), £949 (256GB) £699 (64GB), £749 (128GB), £849 (256GB) £999 (128GB), £1,099 (256GB), £1,299 (512GB) £1,099 (128GB), £1,199 (256GB), £1,399 (512GB)
Price (AUD) AU$1,349 (64GB), AU$1,429 (128GB), AU$1,599 (256GB) AU$1,199 (64GB), AU$1,279 (128GB), AU$1,449 (256GB) AU$1,699 (128GB), AU$1,869 (256GB), AU$2,219 (512GB) AU$1,849 (128GB), AU$2,019 (256GB), AU$2,369 (512GB)