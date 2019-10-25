iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max specs vs. iPhone XR, XS and XS Max: What's new and different

James Martin/CNET

The 2019 iPhones are here. The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max start at $699, $999 and $1,099, respectively, and feature the powerful new A13 Bionic processor, multiple rear cameras and a bevy of camera and video tools like Night Mode. One other significant camera features is Deep Fusion, which promises to improve the detail and lower the image noise of photos taken in medium to low light situations like indoors. The feature is in beta, but could change how your iPhone photos look.

In addition, the iPhones all have a 12-megapixel front-facing camera that's been bumped up from last year's 7-megapixel lens. Each iPhone also has one additional rear camera compared to its 2018 counterpart. To see how else they compare to the iPhone XR, XS and XS Max, peep the chart below.

Read: Steven Soderbergh might need to upgrade to the iPhone 11 Pro for his next film

