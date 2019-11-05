iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max specs vs. iPhone XR, XS and XS Max: What's new and different

The 2019 iPhones are here. The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max start at $699, $999 and $1,099, respectively, and feature the powerful A13 Bionic processor, multiple rear cameras and a bevy of camera and video tools like Night Mode. One other significant camera feature is Deep Fusion, which improves details and lowers image noise in photos taken in medium to low light situations like indoors. The feature is in beta for now, but it could change how your iPhone photos look. (For more information, read CNET's iPhone camera comparison: iPhone 11 with Deep Fusion vs. iPhone XR.)
In addition, the iPhones all have a 12-megapixel front-facing camera, which is an upgrade from last year's 7-megapixel lens. Each iPhone has one additional rear camera compared to its 2018 counterpart as well. Of all the iPhones from last year, Apple is currently selling the iPhone XR, and discontinued the iPhone XS and XS Max. But if you still want to compare the 2019 iPhones with their 2018 models, check out the chart below.
2019 iPhones vs. 2018 iPhones
|
|iPhone 11
|iPhone 11 Pro
|iPhone 11 Pro Max
|iPhone XR
|iPhone XS
|iPhone XS Max
|Display size, resolution
|6.1-inch LCD Liquid Retina; 1,792x828 pixels
|5.8-inch OLED Super Retina XDR; 2,436x1,125 pixels
|6.5-inch OLED Super Retina XDR; 2,688x1,242 pixels
|6.1-inch LCD Liquid Retina Display; 1,792x828 pixels
|5.8-inch OLED Super Retina; 2,436x1,125 pixels
|6.5-inch Super Retina OLED; 2,688x1,242 pixels
|Pixel density
|326ppi
|458ppi
|458ppi
|326ppi
|458ppi
|458 ppi
|Dimensions (Inches)
|5.94x2.98x0.33 in
|5.67x2.81x0.32 in
|6.22x3.06x0.32 in
|5.9x3.0x0.33 in
|5.7x2.8x0.3 in
|6.2x3.0x.3 in
|Dimensions (Millimeters)
|150.9x75.7x8.3 mm
|144x71.4x8.1 mm
|158x77.8x8.1 mm
|150.9x75.7x8.3 mm
|143.6x70.9x7.7 mm
|157.5x77.4x7.7 mm
|Weight (Ounces, Grams)
|6.84 oz; 194g
|6.63 oz; 188g
|7.97 oz; 226g
|6.8oz; 194g
|6.2 oz; 177g
|7.3oz; 208g
|Mobile software
|iOS 13
|iOS 13
|iOS 13
|iOS 12
|iOS 12
|iOS 12
|Camera
|12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide)
|12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide), 12-megapixel (telephoto)
|12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide), 12-megapixel (telephoto)
|12-megapixel (wide)
|12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide)
|12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide)
|Front-facing camera
|12-megapixel with Face ID
|12-megapixel with Face ID
|12-megapixel with Face ID
|7-megapixel with Face ID
|7-megapixel with Face ID
|7-megapixel with Face ID
|Video capture
|4K
|4K
|4K
|4K
|4K
|4K
|Processor
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Storage
|64GB, 128GB, 256GB
|64GB, 256GB, 512GB
|64GB, 256GB, 512GB
|64GB, 128GB (256GB no longer available)
|64GB, 256GB, 512GB
|64GB, 256GB, 512GB
|RAM
|Not disclosed
|Not disclosed
|Not disclosed
|Not disclosed
|Not disclosed
|Not disclosed
|Expandable storage
|None
|None
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Battery
|Not disclosed, but Apple claims it will last 1 hour longer than iPhone XR
|Not disclosed, but Apple claims it will last 4 hours longer than iPhone XS
|Not disclosed, but Apple claims it will last 5 hours longer than iPhone XS Max
|2,942 mAh (not officially disclosed by Apple)
|2,658 mAh (not officially disclosed by Apple)
|3,174 mAh (not officially disclosed by Apple)
|Fingerprint sensor
|None (Face ID)
|None (Face ID)
|None (Face ID)
|None (Face ID)
|None (Face ID)
|None (Face ID)
|Connector
|Lightning
|Lightning
|Lightning
|Lightning
|Lightning
|Lightning
|Headphone jack
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Special features
|Water resistant (IP68); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging
|Water resistant (IP68); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging
|Water resistant (IP68); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging
|Water resistant (IP67), dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging
|Water resistant (IP68); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging
|Water resistant (IP68); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging
|Price off-contract (USD)
|$699 (64GB), $749 (128GB), $849 (256GB)
|$999 (64GB), $1,149 (256GB), $1,349 (512GB)
|$1,099 (64GB), $1,249 (256GB), $1,449 (512GB)
|Reduced to: $599 (64GB), $649 (128GB)
|No longer on sale, were: $999 (64GB), $1,149 (256GB), $1,349 (512GB)
|No longer on sale, were: $1,099 (64GB), $1,249 (256GB), $1,449 (512GB)
|Price (GBP)
|£729 (64GB), £779 (128GB), £879 (256GB)
|£1,049 (64GB), £1,199 (256GB), £1,399 (512GB)
|£1,149 (64GB), £1,299 (256GB), £1,499 (512GB)
|Reduced to: £629 (64GB), £679 (128GB)
|No longer on sale, were: £999 (64GB), £1,149 (256GB), £1,349 (512GB)
|No longer on sale, were: £1,099 (64GB), £1,249 (256GB), £1,449 (512GB)
|Price (AUD)
|AU$1,199 (64GB), AU$1,279 (128GB), AU$1,449 (256GB)
|AU$1,749 (64GB), AU$1,999 (256GB), AU$2,349 (512GB)
|AU$1,899 (64GB), AU$2,149 (256GB), AU$2,499 (512GB)
|Reduced to: AU$1,049 (64GB), AU$1,129 (128GB)
|No longer on sale, were: AU$1,629 (64GB), AU$1,879 (256GB), AU$2,199 (512GB)
|No longer on sale, were: AU$1,799 (64GB), AU$2,049 (256GB), AU$2,369 (512GB)
Apple Event
-
reading•iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max specs vs. iPhone XR, XS and XS Max: What's new and different
-
Oct 20•Here's how to create and customize your iPhone's Memoji
-
Oct 15•Google Stadia vs. Apple Arcade game services: Everything we know
-
Oct 14•Your next big Mac update is here. How to download and install MacOS Catalina
-
•See All
Discuss: iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max specs vs. iPhone XR, XS and XS Max: What's new and different
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.