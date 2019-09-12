CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Mobile

iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max specs vs. Galaxy S10, Note 10 and Pixel 3 XL Android phones

We pit Apple's new iPhones head to head with their top Android competitors.

apple-event-091019-iphone-11-pro-9102

The triple-rear cameras on the 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max.

 James Martin/CNET
This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters.

Apple announced the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max at a presser on Tuesday in Cupertino, California. The phones have new features like a 12-megapixel front-facing camera and a faster A13 Bionic processor. They'll be available for preorder on Friday with an in-store availability on Sept. 20. In addition to the new iPhones, the tech company also unveiled the Apple Watch Series 5 smartwatch.

Despite being one of the most popular phones in the world, the new iPhones face a challenging market. It has stiff competition from Samsung, which just unveiled its Note 10, Note 10 Plus and Note 10 5G, as well as Google, which is anticipated to release its upcoming Pixel 4 in October. In addition, iPhone sales fell 12% in the fiscal third quarter, profits are expected to dip to $9.6 billion and more people are trading in their iPhones for Androids

To see how the iPhone Pro and 11 Pro Max fare against its Android competitors, we compare the two against the Galaxy S10, the Note 10 and the Google Pixel 3 XL, spec-by-spec (again, keep in mind that a new Pixel is due in a few weeks). Based on how they are on paper so far, what do you think? Is Apple still innovating or is it falling behind its rivals? And for more info, read: iPhone 11 Pro vs. Galaxy Note 10: This is what a $1,000 phone buys you.) 

Now playing: Watch this: iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max are packed with camera features
2:42

iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max vs. Galaxy S10, Note 10 and Pixel 3 XL


 iPhone 11 Pro iPhone 11 Pro Max Samsung Galaxy S10 Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Google Pixel 3 XL
Display size, resolution 5.8-inch OLED Super Retina XDR; 2,436x1,125 pixels 6.5-inch OLED Super Retina XDR; 2,688x1,242 pixels 6.1-inch AMOLED; 3,040x1,440-pixels 6.3-inch AMOLED; 2,280x1,080 pixels 6.3-inch OLED; 2,960x1,440 pixels
Pixel density 458ppi 458ppi 550ppi 401ppi 522ppi
Dimensions (Inches) 5.67x2.81x0.32 in 6.22x3.06x0.32 in 5.9x2.77x0.31 in 5.94x2.83x0.31 in 6.2x3x.03 in
Dimensions (Millimeters) 144x71.4x8.1 mm 158x77.8x8.1 mm 149.9x70.4x7.8 mm 151x71.8x7.9 mm 158x76.7x7.9 mm
Weight (Ounces, Grams) 6.63 oz; 188g 7.97 oz; 226g 5.53 oz; 157g 5.93 oz; 168g 6.5 oz; 184g
Mobile software iOS 13 iOS 13 Android 9.0 with Samsung One UI Android 9.0 with Samsung One UI Android 9.0
Camera 12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide), 12-megapixel (telephoto) 12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide), 12-megapixel (telephoto) 12-megapixel (wide), 16-megapixel (ultra-wide), 12-megapixel (telephoto) 12-megapixel (wide), 16-megapixel (ultra-wide), 12-megapixel (telephoto) 12.2-megapixel
Front-facing camera 12-megapixel with Face ID 12-megapixel with Face ID 10-megapixel 10-megapixel 8-megapixel (standard), 8-megapixel (wide)
Video capture 4K 4K 4K 4K 4K
Processor Apple A13 Bionic Apple A13 Bionic Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, or Samsung Exynos 9825 2.5GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Storage 64GB, 256GB, 512GB 64GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 512GB 256GB 64GB, 128GB
RAM Not disclosed Not disclosed 8GB 8GB 4GB
Expandable storage None None Up to 512GB None None
Battery Not disclosed, but Apple claims it will last 4 hours longer than iPhone XS Not disclosed, but Apple claims it will last 5 hours longer than iPhone XS Max 3,400mAh 3,500mAh 3,430mAh
Fingerprint sensor None (Face ID) None (Face ID) In-screen In-screen Back cover
Connector Lightning Lightning USB-C USB-C USB-C
Headphone jack No No Yes No No
Special features Water resistant (IP68); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging Water resistant (IP68); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging Water resistant (IP68); Wireless PowerShare; hole punch screen notch; Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 Water resistant (IP68); S Pen stylus; Wireless PowerShare; hole punch screen notch; Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 Water resistant (IPX8), wireless charging support, Pixel Buds USB-C headphones in the box
Price off-contract (USD) $999 (64GB), $1,149 (256GB), $1,349 (512GB) $1,099 (64GB), $1,249 (256GB), $1,449 (512GB) $900 (128GB), $1,150 (512GB) $949 $899 (64GB); $999 (128GB)
Price (GBP) £1,049 (64GB), £1,199 (256GB), £1,399 (512GB) £1,149 (64GB), £1,299 (256GB), £1,499 (512GB) £799 (128GB) £899 £869 (64GB); £969 (128GB)
Price (AUD) AU$1,749 (64GB), AU$1,999 (256GB), AU$2,349 (512GB) AU$1,899 (64GB), AU$2,149 (256GB), AU$2,499 (512GB) AU$1,349 (128GB); AU$1699 (512GB) AU$1,499 AU$1,349 (64GB); AU$1,499 (128GB)
Mentioned Above
Apple iPhone XS (64GB, space gray)
$999
See it
$999 Amazon
See It
$999 Best Buy
See It
$999 Sprint
See It
CNET may get a commission from retail offers.

Apple iPhone XS

Apple Event

Next Article: Battle of the smart displays: Google Nest Hub Max vs. Amazon Echo Show 2