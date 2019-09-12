iPhone 11 is making people who fear small holes uncomfortable

Shara Tibken/CNET

You may or may not be a fan of Apple's new camera layout on the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The Pro and Pro Max feature three cameras on the back, and some people find it outright triggering.

After Apple unveiled the new phones on Tuesday, people with trypophobia, or a fear of small holes, took to social media to share their reactions to the multiple camera layout.

"The iPhone 11 leaks triggers my trypophobia. 🙈 #ApppleLaunchingEvent," someone tweeted.

Those three cameras are really taking a toll on some people.

"The new iPhone is creeping me TF out with the 3 little cameras. #Trypophobia," another person tweeted.

The new iPhone is creeping me TF out with the 3 little cameras. #Trypophobia pic.twitter.com/9qirqMtz1k — Christine Emmanuelle (@MiSsChRiS710) September 10, 2019

Sure, a fear of tiny holes is bad, but you know what's worse? A fear of being ostracized for having an old iPhone.

"This new iPhone Pro 11 Max really triggers my Trypophobia -- Fear of being called out for having a friggen iPhone 8 Plus," one tweet reads.

This new iPhone Pro 11 Max really triggers my Trypophobia -- Fear of being called out for having a friggen iPhone 8 Plus. — Amir Blumenfeld (@jakeandamir) September 10, 2019

But you may just learn something about yourself after hearing all this trypophobia talk.

"When you google trypophobia," one person tweeted, "and realize you have it."

When you google trypophobia and realize you have it pic.twitter.com/XTVlEFWGtz — Ahriel Nari (@AhrielNari) September 10, 2019

Preorders for the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max start Friday, and the phones arrive in-store on Sept. 20. They start at $699, $999 and $1,099, respectively. Apple will continue to sell the iPhone XR for $599 and the iPhone 8 for $449.