iPhone 11 doubters reconsider: 'Did you say it comes in PURPLE?!?'

Apple Event

Sure, the new Apple iPhone 11, announced Tuesday at Apple Event, might be pricey, and it might look like it has a fidget spinner or a coconut attached to the back. But come on! It comes in purple!

That's not the only color, of course. The iPhone 11 comes in six hues, including yellow, white, green, black and red. But it was purple that royally caught consumer attention when the colors were announced.

For some, the purple hue might be all it takes to send them off to the Apple store. Wrote one Twitter user: "Ugh, why would I ever need the very latest iPhone, it can't be worth the mo—Did you say it comes in PURPLE?!?"

Ugh, why would I ever need the very latest iPhone, it can’t be worth the mo—



Did you say it comes in PURPLE?!?



🏃🏻‍♀️ — Chelsea Otakan (@chexee) September 10, 2019

Me, broke: don't buy a new iphone.



Me, woke: don't buy a new iphone.



Me, stoked: "if i get a purple and a green one i can really lean into this hulk obsession." — Julia Alexander (@loudmouthjulia) September 10, 2019

It’s just the way I want that ugly af purple and blue iPhone 11.... pic.twitter.com/1POB36j2tF — 𝕤𝕠𝕪𝕒♡ (@petaelkookie) September 10, 2019

Apple made a purple iPhone so I guess they’ll be taking all my money immediately then. — Hannah Al-Othman (@HannahAlOthman) September 10, 2019

the purple iphone 11 the cutest sorry i don’t make the rules pic.twitter.com/q8Gd4ph4w3 — kylie (@loveleemarkk) September 10, 2019

Welp I just got the XS Max and January and I already wanna get the new iPhone cause it’s purple!🙃💜 pic.twitter.com/hc6M9jCJrU — Rachel💜 (@Purring_Rachel) September 10, 2019

Admittedly, some aren't sure the color is deep enough to be called purple.

It's barely purple-adjacent. — Doug French (@mrdougfrench) September 10, 2019

And the look of the phone turns others off. Wrote one Twitter user, "the audacity Apple has in making a cute purple color for the ugliest iPhone yet"

the audacity Apple has in making a cute purple color for the ugliest iPhone yet 😒 — snowcaine queen (@snsauer) September 10, 2019

new iphone comes in purple but has ugly ass bug eyes for cameras pic.twitter.com/Spz27csaHZ — .♥ʂყɖ🧚‍♂️✧･ﾟ (@orbitdeobi) September 10, 2019

Is it just me or is the #iPhone11Pro kind of, erm, ugly too? Off-green or metallic purple? And isn't it basically the same look as the iPhone 11? #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/apxp5mJd2f — Ben (@bendy0123) September 10, 2019

But while the iPhone 11 does come in purple, the fancier iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max do not, which bummed out some purple people-eaters. Wrote one Twitter user, "I'm sure the iPhone 11 Pro is nice and all but it doesn't come in purple and I'm a girly girl and I want pretty purple and yes that's how I make all of my adult purchasing decisions come at me bro."

I'm sure the iPhone 11 Pro is nice and all but it doesn't come in purple and I'm a girly girl and I want pretty purple and yes that's how I make all of my adult purchasing decisions come at me bro. 💜💜💜 — Meghan Sullivan (@Meghan_IGN) September 10, 2019

Just when I thought I was getting a purple iPhone, they dropped the iPhone 11 pro. Fml — Teaaa (@cuTeaaa) September 10, 2019

Personally offended the iPhone 11 Pro doesn't come in pink or purple, as if only /masculine colors/ can be professional 🙃 — Tamar Herman (@TamarWrites) September 10, 2019

But to be realistic about it, is anyone going to even see the purple through a phone case? "Does anyone actually see their phone?" wrote one Twitter user. "That purple phone is nice but then it just gets covered in a protective case."

Does anyone actually see their phone? I was thinking... That purple phone is nice but then it just gets covered in a protective case. Then the criticism makes me go does it matter? #iphone11 — Black Lively (@imperfectstar28) September 10, 2019

I do like that purple, but I don't think I could switch back to iPhone. It would be covered by a case anyway. — MattMan Steady Mattin' (@MattFindley) September 10, 2019

And don't even try to sell it to those who are colorblind. "Everyone let me know how the new #iPhone colors are, because as far as my colorblind eyes can see, the green is gray, purple is blue, and yellow is just...light urine," wrote one Twitter user.

Everyone let me know how the new #iPhone colors are, because as far as my colorblind eyes can see, the green is gray, purple is blue, and yellow is just...light urine. 🤦‍♂️ — Joshua Reach (@joshuareach) September 10, 2019