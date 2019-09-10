Sure, the new Apple iPhone 11, announced Tuesday at Apple Event, might be pricey, and it might look like it has a fidget spinner or a coconut attached to the back. But come on! It comes in purple!
That's not the only color, of course. The iPhone 11 comes in six hues, including yellow, white, green, black and red. But it was purple that royally caught consumer attention when the colors were announced.
For some, the purple hue might be all it takes to send them off to the Apple store. Wrote one Twitter user: "Ugh, why would I ever need the very latest iPhone, it can't be worth the mo—Did you say it comes in PURPLE?!?"
Admittedly, some aren't sure the color is deep enough to be called purple.
And the look of the phone turns others off. Wrote one Twitter user, "the audacity Apple has in making a cute purple color for the ugliest iPhone yet"
But while the iPhone 11 does come in purple, the fancier iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max do not, which bummed out some purple people-eaters. Wrote one Twitter user, "I'm sure the iPhone 11 Pro is nice and all but it doesn't come in purple and I'm a girly girl and I want pretty purple and yes that's how I make all of my adult purchasing decisions come at me bro."
But to be realistic about it, is anyone going to even see the purple through a phone case? "Does anyone actually see their phone?" wrote one Twitter user. "That purple phone is nice but then it just gets covered in a protective case."
And don't even try to sell it to those who are colorblind. "Everyone let me know how the new #iPhone colors are, because as far as my colorblind eyes can see, the green is gray, purple is blue, and yellow is just...light urine," wrote one Twitter user.
Apple iPhone XS
Apple Event
-
reading•iPhone 11 doubters reconsider: 'Did you say it comes in PURPLE?!?'
-
Sep 10•iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max boast three rear cameras, night mode, longer battery life
-
Sep 10•Apple TV Plus to launch Nov. 1 at $4.99 a month, with yearlong free trial if you buy a device
-
Sep 10•Apple Event 2019: iPhone 11 Pro, Apple Arcade, iPad, Watch 2019 and everything announced so far
-
•See All
Discuss: iPhone 11 doubters reconsider: 'Did you say it comes in PURPLE?!?'
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.