Whenever Apple holds a product launch, the world is reminded that these are premium products -- with prices to match. So imagine our collective surprise yesterday when the iPhone 11 debuted at $699, a full $50 less than the "entry-level" iPhone XR last year. There's already debate around the CNET offices as to whether this is Apple's best iPhone value ever.
If you're planning to get one and are open to switching carriers, I'm about to bring your net price down to $449. For a limited time, Cheapskate readers can save up to $250 on 12 months of service from US Mobile. That's when you activate a new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.
It works like this: You buy a US Mobile SIM card (using promo code APPLE250, which should be automatically applied for you), then sign up for the service plan of your choice. (More on those in a second.) Every month you stay with US Mobile, you'll receive a $20.83 discount on that plan. Total savings after 12 months: $250.
This isn't a contract, though, and there's no penalty if you decide to walk away after, say, six months. After that first year is up, your plan will automatically revert to the standard rate.
US Mobile offers a choice between customizable and unlimited plans for its GSM LTE and Super LTE networks (T-Mobile and Verizon, respectively). My advice: Go Super LTE, because you get extra perks like voice-over-LTE and visual voicemail -- to say nothing of better coverage. And you can pick and choose different tiers of service within those plans.
For example, here's an "unlimited" configuration that would suit The Cheapskate just fine: 200 voice minutes and unlimited texting ($8), 5GB of high-speed data ($15) and 5Mbps data speed ($5). Total: $28. Price per month with the discount: Just $7.17 (not including taxes and fees).
Even though the iPhone 11 isn't shipping just yet -- you can preorder this Friday at 5 a.m. PT -- you can immediately order your US Mobile Starter Kit ($3.99), which comes with both GSM and Super LTE SIM cards. Make sure to read all the details and frequently asked questions on the promo page.
Once you get your phone, proceed to activate your US Mobile account (using a second promo code provided later via email), pop in the SIM card and, bam, you're good to go.
Your thoughts?
