iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max specs vs. iPhone XR, XS and XS Max: What's new and different

James Martin/CNET

Apple Event

Apple's iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max start at $699, $999 and $1,099, respectively, and feature the powerful A13 Bionic processor, multiple rear cameras and a bevy of camera and video tools like Night Mode. The phones also have Deep Fusion, a significant camera feature that improves details and lowers image noise in photos taken in medium to low light situations. In addition, the iPhones all have a 12-megapixel front-facing camera, which is an upgrade from 2018's 7-megapixel lens. Each iPhone has one additional rear camera compared to its 2018 counterpart as well.

If you want to compare the latest iPhones with the ones from two years ago, check out the chart below. Keep in mind that of all the iPhones from that year, Apple is only selling the iPhone XR, and discontinued the iPhone XS and XS Max. (The company is still selling the iPhone 8 as the cheapest model, however.) But we included these models anyway if you're curious.

Apple Report All the latest Apple news delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

Now playing: Watch this: iPhone 11: 3 phones, reviewed. Which do you choose?

2019 iPhones vs. 2018 iPhones

iPhone 11 iPhone 11 Pro iPhone 11 Pro Max iPhone XR iPhone XS iPhone XS Max Display size, resolution 6.1-inch LCD Liquid Retina; 1,792x828 pixels 5.8-inch OLED Super Retina XDR; 2,436x1,125 pixels 6.5-inch OLED Super Retina XDR; 2,688x1,242 pixels 6.1-inch LCD Liquid Retina Display; 1,792x828 pixels 5.8-inch OLED Super Retina; 2,436x1,125 pixels 6.5-inch Super Retina OLED; 2,688x1,242 pixels Pixel density 326ppi 458ppi 458ppi 326ppi 458ppi 458 ppi Dimensions (Inches) 5.94x2.98x0.33 in 5.67x2.81x0.32 in 6.22x3.06x0.32 in 5.9x3.0x0.33 in 5.7x2.8x0.3 in 6.2x3.0x.3 in Dimensions (Millimeters) 150.9x75.7x8.3 mm 144x71.4x8.1 mm 158x77.8x8.1 mm 150.9x75.7x8.3 mm 143.6x70.9x7.7 mm 157.5x77.4x7.7 mm Weight (Ounces, Grams) 6.84 oz; 194g 6.63 oz; 188g 7.97 oz; 226g 6.8oz; 194g 6.2 oz; 177g 7.3oz; 208g Mobile software iOS 13 iOS 13 iOS 13 iOS 12 iOS 12 iOS 12 Camera 12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide) 12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide), 12-megapixel (telephoto) 12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide), 12-megapixel (telephoto) 12-megapixel (wide) 12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide) 12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide) Front-facing camera 12-megapixel with Face ID 12-megapixel with Face ID 12-megapixel with Face ID 7-megapixel with Face ID 7-megapixel with Face ID 7-megapixel with Face ID Video capture 4K 4K 4K 4K 4K 4K Processor Apple A13 Bionic Apple A13 Bionic Apple A13 Bionic Apple A12 Bionic Apple A12 Bionic Apple A12 Bionic Storage 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 64GB, 256GB, 512GB 64GB, 256GB, 512GB 64GB, 128GB (256GB no longer available) 64GB, 256GB, 512GB 64GB, 256GB, 512GB RAM Not disclosed Not disclosed Not disclosed Not disclosed Not disclosed Not disclosed Expandable storage None None None None None None Battery Not disclosed, but Apple claims it will last 1 hour longer than iPhone XR Not disclosed, but Apple claims it will last 4 hours longer than iPhone XS Not disclosed, but Apple claims it will last 5 hours longer than iPhone XS Max 2,942 mAh (not officially disclosed by Apple) 2,658 mAh (not officially disclosed by Apple) 3,174 mAh (not officially disclosed by Apple) Fingerprint sensor None (Face ID) None (Face ID) None (Face ID) None (Face ID) None (Face ID) None (Face ID) Connector Lightning Lightning Lightning Lightning Lightning Lightning Headphone jack No No No No No No Special features Water resistant (IP68); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging Water resistant (IP68); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging Water resistant (IP68); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging Water resistant (IP67), dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging Water resistant (IP68); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging Water resistant (IP68); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging Price off-contract (USD) $699 (64GB), $749 (128GB), $849 (256GB) $999 (64GB), $1,149 (256GB), $1,349 (512GB) $1,099 (64GB), $1,249 (256GB), $1,449 (512GB) Reduced to: $599 (64GB), $649 (128GB) No longer on sale, were: $999 (64GB), $1,149 (256GB), $1,349 (512GB) No longer on sale, were: $1,099 (64GB), $1,249 (256GB), $1,449 (512GB) Price (GBP) £729 (64GB), £779 (128GB), £879 (256GB) £1,049 (64GB), £1,199 (256GB), £1,399 (512GB) £1,149 (64GB), £1,299 (256GB), £1,499 (512GB) Reduced to: £629 (64GB), £679 (128GB) No longer on sale, were: £999 (64GB), £1,149 (256GB), £1,349 (512GB) No longer on sale, were: £1,099 (64GB), £1,249 (256GB), £1,449 (512GB) Price (AUD) AU$1,199 (64GB), AU$1,279 (128GB), AU$1,449 (256GB) AU$1,749 (64GB), AU$1,999 (256GB), AU$2,349 (512GB) AU$1,899 (64GB), AU$2,149 (256GB), AU$2,499 (512GB) Reduced to: AU$1,049 (64GB), AU$1,129 (128GB) No longer on sale, were: AU$1,629 (64GB), AU$1,879 (256GB), AU$2,199 (512GB) No longer on sale, were: AU$1,799 (64GB), AU$2,049 (256GB), AU$2,369 (512GB)

Originally published Sep. 10, 2019.