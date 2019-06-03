WWDC: iPadOS leak reveals Apple plan to rename iOS for iPad

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

Apple's iOS is getting a spinoff.

A new leak spotted right before the company's WWDC developer conference seems to have revealed the new name for the iPad focused version of iOS: iPadOS.

Spotted by a number of notable Apple followers, including developer Steve Troughton-Smith, the company appears to have revealed the new name on its developer portal.

Holy crap it's true and on the dev downloads portal pic.twitter.com/gqPpTDmlOr — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) June 3, 2019

Apple previously called its mobile operating iPhone OS before shortening the name to iOS with the launch of iOS 4 in 2010. Apple is expected to detail its latest version of iOS, rumored to be called iOS 13, today as well.

Read more: Current-generation iPad 9.7 drops to $240

WWDC is where Apple details its newest software and services that will arrive on devices later in the year. The company may be best known for its hardware, but the seamless integration of its hardware with its software is what sets Apple apart from rivals. Apple's ability to control every aspect of its products -- something that began when Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak founded the company in 1976 -- has been key in making it the most powerful company in tech.

The event comes as software and services are taking on even greater importance for Apple. The company still sells millions of iPhones every quarter, but sales aren't soaring like they used to. People are holding onto their devices for longer, which makes it important to give them services that get them paying monthly. Apple has made augmented reality, mobile payments, streaming music and other areas key focuses over the past couple of years.

Read more: 6 new uses for your old iPad

The company last week said it has 20 million developers in its Apple Developer Program, and they've made more than $120 billion from selling digital goods and services in their App Store apps. Apple also touted the creation of over 1.5 million jobs in the US and over 1.57 million across Europe.

This is a developing story. Follow our WWDC liveblog, and see WWDC liveblog.

CNET's Shara Tibken contributed to this story.

Now playing: Watch this: Apple TV app 2019: Everything you need to know

Mentioned Above Apple iPad 2018 (space gray, 32GB) $249 CNET may get a commission from retail offers.