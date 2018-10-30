iPad Pro 2018 vs. iPad Pro 2017 vs. iPad 2018: Here's what's new and different

Riding high on the launch of its iPhone XS and iPhone XR, Apple announced the much-anticipated iPad Pro 2018 today. There's just one problem. With two screen sizes, two connectivity options and four storage capacities, separating specs get confusing fast. Double that when you compare the new iPad Pros to last year's models (which are no longer on sale) and to the regular iPad, which you can still buy.

Luckily, the chart below will help you break down what's new and different.

The iPad Pro for 2018 is a notable upgrade that embraces a rounded-corner design, ditches the home button for Face ID (like the iPhone) and yanks out Apple's proprietary Lightning connector port in favor of USB-C. That means you'll be able to use the iPad Pro to easily connect to other devices, like a DSLR camera.

You'll also be able to charge your phone using the iPad's battery reserves, a feature within the USB-C standard. Notably, the iPad Pro for 2018 loses its headphone jack.

iPad Pro 2018 vs. iPad Pro 2017 vs. iPad 2018 specs

iPad Pro 2018 (11) iPad Pro 2018 (12.9) iPad Pro 2017 (12.9) iPad Pro 2017 (10.5) iPad 2018 Display resolution 2,388 x 1,668-pixel resolution 12.9-inch; 2,732 x 2,048-pixel resolution 12.9-inch; 2,732 x 2,048-pixel resolution 10.5-inch; 2,224 x 1,668-pixel resolution 9.7-inch; 2,048 x 1,536-pixel resolution Pixel density (ppi) 264ppi 264ppi 264ppi 264ppi 264ppi Rear camera 12-megapixel with 5-element lens 12-megapixel with 5-element lens 12-megapixel with 6-element lens 12-megapixel with 6-element lens 8-megapixel with 5-element lens Video recording 4K 4K 4K 4K 1080p FaceTime front-facing camera 7-megapixel 7-megapixel 7-megapixel 7-megapixel 1.2-megapixel Processor A12X A12X A10X A10X A10 Dimensions 9.7x7x0.23 inches 11x8.5x0.23 inches 12x8.7x0.27 inches 9.8x6.8x0.24 inches 9.4x6.6x0.29 inches Weight 1.03 (both models) 1.39 lbs (Wi-Fi); 1.4 lbs (LTE) 1.49 lbs (Wi-Fi); 1.53 lbs (LTE) 1.03 lbs (Wi-Fi); 1.05 lbs (LTE) 1.03 lbs (Wi-Fi); 1.05 lbs (LTE) Battery Up to 10 hours strenuous use over Wi-Fi; up to 9 hours over cellular Up to 10 hours strenuous use over Wi-Fi; up to 9 hours over cellular Up to 10 hours strenuous use over Wi-Fi; up to 9 hours over cellular Up to 10 hours strenuous use over Wi-Fi; up to 9 hours over cellular Up to 10 hours strenuous use over Wi-Fi; up to 9 hours over cellular Headphone jack No No Yes Yes Yes Connector port USB-C USB-C Lightning; Apple Smart Connector Lightning; Apple Smart Connector Lightning Apple Pencil-compatibility Yes; 2nd generation Yes; 2nd generation Yes; original Apple Pencil Yes; original Apple Pencil Yes; original Apple Pencil Unlock with Face ID Face ID Touch ID Touch ID Touch ID SIM card support for cellular model Nano-SIM; eSIM Nano-SIM; eSIM Nano-SIM; embedded Nano-SIM; embedded Nano-SIM; included Works with Smart Keyboard Folio? Yes Yes Yes Yes No; works with Bluetooth keyboard Audio Four-speaker

Four-speaker

Four-speaker Four-speaker Two-speaker Memoji/Animoji support Yes Yes No No No Capacity and price: Wi-Fi models $799 (64GB) / $949 (256GB) / $1,149 (512GB) / $1,549 (1T) $999 (64GB) / $1,149 (256GB) / $1,349 (512GB) / $1,749 (1T) $799 (64GB) / $949 (256GB) / $1,149 (512GB) $649 (64GB) / $799 (215GB) / $999 (512GB) $329 (32GB) / $429 (64GB) Capacity and price: LTE models $949 (64GB) / $1,099 (256GB) / $1,299 (512GB) / $1,699 (1T) $1,149 (64GB) / $1,299 (256GB) / $1,499 (512GB) / $1,899 (1T) $929 (64GB) / $1,079 (256GB) / $1,279 (512GB) $779 (64GB) / $929 (215GB) / $1,129 (512GB) $459 (32GB) / $559 (128GB)

Updated:

11:00am PT with more details.

Now playing: Watch this: New iPad Pros ditch the home button

New iPad Pros, new MacBooks and more: Everything Apple just announced

The new iPad Pro: Everything we know so far