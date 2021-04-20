iPad Magic Keyboard works with M1-powered tablets, now in white

CNET

Apple Event

The Magic Keyboard works with Apple's new M1-powered iPads, and it also comes in a new color: white. The new hue was featured briefly as Apple announced updates to its iMac desktops and iPad tablets at its Spring Loaded event Tuesday.

Apple has steadily rolled out accessories for the iPad since the device's debut in 2010, and they tend to come with a hefty price tag. The Magic Keyboard is the priciest, costing so much it can increase the price of using an iPad to near that of a nice laptop.

The Magic Keyboard, announced in 2020, followed the Smart Keyboard in 2015 and the Smart Keyboard Folio in 2018. They range from $159 for a Smart Keyboard to $349 for the most expensive Magic Keyboard, which is compatible with a 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The Magic Keyboard is the only one available in white. All three keyboards are available in black.

Now playing: Watch this: Apple launches new M1-powered iPad Pro with 5G

The iPad's other accessories are also compatible with the new iPads. The Apple Pencil stylus debuted in 2015 and got an upgrade with Apple Pencil 2 in 2018. They sell for $99 and $129, respectively. Rumors of an Apple Pencil 3 leaked in March, but no new stylus debuted at the event.

Third-party hardware makers also sell iPad accessories, like the Logitech Crayon stylus and the Brydge Pro Plus keyboard with trackpad.