Your iPad will finally show you files

Sorting through files and folders may not be your idea of fun -- but as Apple transforms the iPad into a work-ready laptop replacement, those files are coming along for the ride.

The new Files app -- arriving as part of iOS 11 this fall --- looks like pretty much what you'd expect, based on a quick presentation at WWDC 2017. Nested folders and files, with little thumbnail previews of your images and documents.

There's a grid view, a list view, a Recents page, the abilities to search and favorite and tag. The best part could be that Apple's trying to make it a one-stop shop for all your files by listing those from iCloud and third-party online storage systems like Box, DropBox, OneDrive, Google Drive and Adobe's Creative Cloud as well.

