iPad Air UK prices and release date

This time next year Rodney, we'll be mini and Airs! Yes, alongside a new Retina-toting iPad mini, Apple has given its larger tablet a new name, dubbing its fifth 9.7-inch iPad the 'iPad Air'.

As Apple fans will already have guessed from the name, this new tablet is much slimmer than its predecessor, and at one pound is light enough to skim across a lake. But how will UK tech fans get hold of it?

Where can I buy the iPad mini?

EE and Vodafone have confirmed they will sell the new iPad mini and iPad Air on 3G and 4G deals. Three will sell the new tablets too. You can also buy them from Currys and PC World.

SIM-free prices

The iPad Air comes in both Wi-Fi only and cellular models. Starting with Wi-Fi, the 16GB iPad Air will cost you £399, the 32GB costs £479, the 64GB model costs £559 and the 128GB Air costs £639.

SIM-free prices with 3G and 4G

The 16GB cellular iPad Air costs £499, the 32GB option costs £579, the 64GB version is £659 and the 128GB edition is £739.

In other words, to get the version that doesn't rely on a Wi-Fi connection for Internet, you'll need to add £100 to whatever capacity version you were considering.

iPad Air UK release date

Apple has confirmed that the iPad Air will go on sale in the UK on 1 November. That gives you more than a week to decide whether or not you want to buy one.

The slender tablet has the 64-bit A7 processor that was introduced with the iPhone 5S, and also packs a 5-megapixel camera, and that big ol' Retina display. It was unveiled alongside a new version of the smaller iPad mini; click here for the full iPad Mini UK prices and release date.

What do you think of Apple's announcements? Will you buy the iPad Air? Tell me your thoughts in the comments or on our Facebook wall.

Update: We've added details from the networks, and will continue to update this story as we get more information.