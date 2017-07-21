Best Buy has been running a steady stream of discounts on Apple products, the latest of which is $125 off Apple's iPad Mini 4 (128GB), bring its sale price down to $275 from $399. Depending on how look it, that's an excellent price for Apple's smaller 7.9-inch iPad.

However, the iPad Mini 4 is getting a little long in the tooth. It was first released back in the fall of 2015 and hasn't been updated since. It has received a few price cuts, as Apple stopped selling the 32GB version and lowered the price of the 128GB version to $399 (or what the 32GB model previously cost).

Apple's new entry-level 9.7-inch iPad (32GB), which is powered by a faster A9 chip, starts at $329 but can be had for $300 online. It's $100 more for the 128GB version.

Rumor has it that Apple will eventually completely discontinue the iPad Mini line when Mini 4 stock runs out, with no replacment on deck for the 7.9-inch size.

You can read our full review of the iPad Mini 4 here.