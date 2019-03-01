iPad 2019 rumors: Price, specs, features and everything else we know

It's iPad season. Every year, just about now, the rumor mill starts buzzing about a possible Apple event in March. Then, a few weeks later, the invitations land. And soon after that, since 2016 anyway, we get a new iPad.

Last year, the invites materialized on Friday, March 16. Apple announced that it would convene the media at a school in Chicago. Then, like now, the speculation focused on the possibility of new iPads. And that's exactly what the company delivered: A new $329 iPad (plus a bunch of education-friendly software initiatives). That same iPad earned a CNET Editors' Choice, and is frequently on sale for $250.

This year, it could all happen again. Though it's far from a slam dunk, there's growing buzz about an Apple event coming in March. And a legion of leakers, supply chain moles and analysts are predicting that we'll see at least one, and possibly more, new iPads at an Apple event before the end of Q3.

That noted, Apple hasn't announced anything officially yet. And the company did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nevertheless, we persist, collecting the best and most interesting 2019 iPad rumors below. Have a look.

Rumor: Apple launch event coming in March

Apple is set to host an event at the Steve Jobs Theater on March 25, according to Buzzfeed. It's expected that the company will then unveil its long-rumored video streaming service, in which it has already said to have invested roughly $1 billion, producing original shows such as dramas, comedies, docuseries and kids' programming. That reporting has since been bolstered by Bloomberg's report that the event will be heavy with Hollywood stars.

There are alternative theories afoot, however. According to Greek blog site iPhonehellas, Apple will host an event on March 27 with a hardware focus. So perhaps we'll see new iPads and the AirPower mat the company first announced in 2017. And now Spanish blog Applesfera (via MacRumors) has added yet another date to the calendar, predicting that Apple will put the spotlight on its next generation AirPods at an event on March 29.

It's highly unlikely, however, that Apple will hold three events in March. What's more plausible is that the company could make multiple announcements at one event. And it's possible that we could see the new video service or some new hardware introduced at an event on any one of these dates.

If the new iPads don't show up in March, the next most likely opportunity would be in June at Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference. That event is currently rumored to kick off on June 3, though Apple has not yet announced it officially.

Rumor: Multiple new iPads coming soon

We know that Apple recently registered seven new iPad models with the Eurasian Economic Commission and two with the Bureau of Indian Standards, as reported by MySmartPrice -- moves that often precede a launch. In addition, previously unknown iPads are mentioned in the latest iOS 12 beta release, as described by developer Steve Troughton-Smith on Twitter.

In theory, iOS 12.2 references four new iPads in WiFi & Cellular variants (perhaps mini, and 9.7"?), all without Face ID, and a (seventh-gen?) iPod touch with no Touch ID nor Face ID pic.twitter.com/xiJN6kmmTe — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) January 25, 2019

We still don't yet know exactly which iPads are referenced in the code or the government filings. But they contain some clues about what Apple may have up its sleeve.

Rumor: Apple will finally release a new iPad Mini

Of all of the iPad-related rumors currently circulating, one of the most logical is that Apple will finally refresh the iPad Mini. Presumably, the new model would replace the iPad Mini 4 -- a device that hasn't been updated in more than four years and which, starting at $399 for 128GB, doesn't stack up particularly well with the best tablets on the market today. Of course, it's worth noting that previous reports had suggested that Apple would discontinue the iPad Mini line altogether.

Rumor: the iPad Mini 5 will look a lot like the Mini 4

A report from Mac Otakara suggests that Apple has given the iPad Mini 5 -- or whatever it's called -- only the most modest of makeovers. The article says that the new model has the same exact 7.9-inch design as the iPad Mini 4. Ostensibly, that means no Face ID, no slim bezels and no USB-C ports.

In that case, the most significant upgrade would be a more modern processor. The iPad Mini 4 uses the same A8 chip that was featured in the iPhone 6, which was introduced in 2014.

On the upside, the iPad Mini 5 might be one of the last Apple tablets to come with a 3.5mm headphone jack and Lightning port -- two popular features Apple omitted from last year's batch of iPad Pros.

The China Business Times suggests that the new iPad Mini will arrive by mid-2019.

Rumor: Apple will unveil a new entry-level iPad

Apple will also retool its flagship iPad, updating the $329 9.7-inch model it introduced in Chicago last year. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that the company will give the new version a slightly larger, 10.2-inch display.

Rumor: New iPad Pros coming later in 2019

Kuo also suggests that Apple will introduce two new iPad Pros in 2019. If that happens, it probably won't be until later in the year, possibly the fall, given that the company just released two iPad Pros last October.

Rumor: iPhone and Mac apps coming to the iPad (but not until 2021)

Starting in 2020, Apple will cease using Intel processors to power its Macs, switching to its own custom ARM-based processors. This will let developers create a single version of their apps that'll work across Apple's various operating systems on the iPhone, iPad and Mac. The change will take place sometime in 2021, according to both Bloomberg and Axios.