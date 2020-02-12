Iowa Democratic Party chair resigns after caucus app debacle

Getty Images

Elections 2020

Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price on Wednesday announced his resignation, more than a week after the state caucuses descended into chaos because of a faulty smartphone app used to tabulate and report results.

Price's resignation will take effect as soon as an interim chair is elected this Saturday.

"The fact is that Democrats deserved better than what happened on caucus night," Price wrote in a resignation letter. "While it is my desire to stay in this role and see this process through to completion, I do believe it is time for the Iowa Democratic Party to begin looking forward, and my presence in my current role makes that more difficult."

At the center of the debacle was an app built by Shadow, Inc., a company that describes itself as a creator of "political power for the progressive movement" and says it focuses on accessible and user-centered tech. The IDP said the problem was a "coding issue" with the system, which caused the app to only report out partial data. The party stressed the technical issues didn't compromise the accuracy of the reporting data and didn't result from a hack or breach.

Still, the app had worried cybersecurity experts for weeks. They were concerned about vulnerabilities that could come with the app, and they feared a delay in the results could cause people to doubt the legitimacy of the outcome. After the caucuses, Price told reporters he himself had not tested the app, according to CBS News, a CNET sister site.

The state party still hasn't released official results from the caucuses, and there will be a partially recanvassing starting Sunday. The Democratic Party from Nevada, the next state to hold caucuses, said it won't use Shadow's app for its contest on Feb. 22.

Price's full resignation letter is below: