iOttie's iPhone X wireless car charger gets one-day price chop

Amazon

Now that the latest iPhones have wireless charging capabilities more people are looking for wireless charging pads, including ones made for the car. iOttie is one of the bigger players in the car accessory arena, and its Easy One Touch Qi Wireless Fast Charge Car Mount, which usually costs $50, is down to $35 on Amazon as a "deal of the day." That's about what you'd pay for a wireless car charger from a more generic brand.

I've used this accessory and it charged an iPhone X and Galaxy S8 Plus without a problem (yes, it works with non-Apple phones that feature wireless charging).

There are a couple of caveat worth noting. First, the fast charging feature only works with Fast-Charge enabled devices such as Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus, S8 Note, S7, S7 edge. The iPhone X (and iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus) charge at a normal rate.

Also, the accessory still has to be plugged for the the wireless charging pad to work. However, instead of plugging and unplugging a cable every time you dock your phone, you just pop your phone in the mount and it starts charging.

Other iOttie accessories, including the popular Easy One Touch 4 Dashboard & Windshield Car Mount, are on sale for the day as well, but the wireless charger seems like the more noteworthy deal.