iOttie's fabric-wrapped power bank does Qi charging and USB-C for $35

Power banks are a dime a dozen, but most of them are boring black bricks missing one feature or another. The latest from iOttie, however, not only does all the things, but also looks nice doing them. Still, $50 struck me as a little pricey, so I asked the company to give Cheapskate readers a deal. Which it did: For a limited time, you can get the iOttie iON Wireless Go 10,000-mAh power bank for $34.95 with promo code iongo.

I love the design of this. Rounded and compact, it resembles a fabric-wrapped flask. That wrapping (available in Ash or Ruby) lends it the feel of an accoutrement, not a piece of tech.

The Wireless Go offers three modes of charging: Qi wireless (lay your phone or earbuds case on top), USB-C Power Delivery and USB Type-A. You can use all three simultaneously if necessary.

I particularly like the embedded numerical LED display, which lights up to show remaining battery life.

This isn't the least-expensive mobile charger I've seen, but it's one of the nicest-looking and most versatile. Could make a nice gift for Mom or a school graduate, if you're planning ahead a bit.

