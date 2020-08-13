iOS update will fix iPhone 11 green tint issue

CNET

iPhone 11 users on Reddit and MacRumors forums have reported an issue since early June: A slight green tint to the screen soon after the phone is unlocked. Apple's new iOS update 13.6.1 will fix this problem, which was reportedly due to a "thermal management issue." According to MacRumors, the issue showed up after iOS 13.4 and remained unaddressed until the release of 13.6.1.

This update is likely to be one of the last for iOS 13. Apple has shifted its resources to building and more recently beta testing iOS 14, which is available for download now.