Galaxy Buds Plus app may confirm new Samsung earbuds are on the way

@evleaks

A new version of Samsung's wireless earbuds might be on the way. An app for Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus is now available in Apple's App Store, suggesting the release of new earbuds.

Rumors have been circulating ahead of Samsung's Unpacked event on Feb. 11 that the tech giant may release an update to last year's Galaxy Buds. But so far, there's been no confirmation from Samsung. The next version may or may not have noise canceling, long battery life and a similar design to last year's model.

The iOS app's page adds that it works on iPhone 7 or newer, and iOS 10 or higher. It also features a picture of the earbuds as well as their charging case.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.

