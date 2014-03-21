iOS 7.1 jailbroken but only on the iPhone 4

An enterprising hacker has jailbroken iOS 7.1, at least as seen on a YouTube video.

Posted by self-dubbed "insane programmer" winocm, the silent video shows a jailbroken iPhone 4 powering up in untethered mode. Winocm takes the phone from screen to screen and makes sure to hit the Settings screen to show that the phone is indeed running iOS 7.1.

So does this mean all iOS users running 7.1 can now jailbreak their devices? Apparently not.

A comment to the video from an account called "All things jailbreak" says the jailbreak works only on devices equipped with Apple's A4 chip for now. That includes such products as the iPhone 4, the 4th generation iPod Touch, and the original iPad but leaves out any of their successors.

The same account claims that winocom and fellow jailbreaker iH8sn0w are working to crack devices powered by the A5 chip. If true, it's only a matter of time before the jailbreak spreads further up the iPhone and iPad chain.





(Via Cult of Mac)