iOS 6.1.3 released, squashes passcode bypass bug

Security-conscious iPhone owners can stop sleeping with their smart phones under their pillows -- Apple's latest software update has sorted a bug that allowed access to the phone without the need to enter a passcode.

The glitch was spotted in February, and granted access to an iPhone's Phone app using a button-tapping wriggle-around. The erroneous code meant that anyone with access to your phone could listen to your voicemails or peruse your contacts.

Happily iOS version 6.1.3 is out now, and sprays Raid directly into the eyes of that passcode bug. Improvements to the Maps app in Japan are also included, which is just as well, as there's every chance you'd wind up in Japan if you tried to navigate using Apple's atrocious cartographical software.

An iPhone 5 in the CNET UK office has received the update -- it's a reasonable 18MB if you're going from iOS 6.1.2 to 6.1.3. Don't be alarmed if your iPhone hasn't received the new software just yet, as these things can take a little time to roll out to everyone.

iOS 6 was released in September of last year, introducing new Siri options, the Passbook app and a Do Not Disturb feature.

