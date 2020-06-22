Apple

Though the biggest news from Apple's WWDC annual developers conference arguably goes to its new ARM-based chips, the company's upgrades to its mobile OS, iOS 14, will also impact the millions of iPhones users eligible for the update. iOS 14 is expected later this year and in addition to organizing apps into a more manageable library view and picture-in-picture video, you can add and resize widgets on your home screen. Widgets contain more information and functionality than simple app icons and give you more opportunity to personalize the look of your home screen.

The concept of widgets is nothing new -- it's been a mainstay feature on Google's Android since its conception in 2008 and the now discontinued Windows Phone allowed you to resize important apps for a more dynamic home screen.

But while Apple iOS is known for its user-friendly interface, it's also more rigid when it comes to user customization. Before iOS 14, you would have to swipe through pages and pages of single-sized apps that were organized in a strict grid. Like with other OSes, widgets on iOS 14 let you put more emphasis and capabilities on your most-used apps.

Besides additional software announcements including iPadOS 14 and updates to Apple Maps, this year's WWDC is notable for its all-virtual format due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Apple CEO Tim Cook began the keynote to thank those working on the front line amid the pandemic, as well the Black Lives Matters movement and the company's $100 million commitment to its Racial Equity and Justice Initiative.