iOS 14 'Back Tap' lets you quickly switch apps, perform actions on your iPhone

iOS 14, the next version of Apple's mobile operating system, has a new feature that may change how you use your iPhone. Called Back Tap, the feature will let you perform a variety of quick actions by tapping the back of your iPhone. It was designed with accessibility in mind but may turn out to be a feature lots of people will want to use.
You can set two types of Back Tap gestures: a double tap and a triple tap. By tapping the back of the iPhone, you can take screenshots, scroll, open the control center, go to the home screen, open the app switcher and more.
You can find the feature by going to Settings, then Accessibility/Touch/Back Tap. Here are some examples of the feature in use:
On Monday, during an online-only keynote presentation for Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference, the company unveiled a ton of new features for iOS 14. The preview of iOS 14 includes updates for the iPhone home screen, picture-in-picture video, better widgets, a new way to automatically organize your apps (called App Library) and a new Siri interface.
A developer version of iOS 14 is currently available to download, with a public beta scheduled to launch in July. A final version of iOS 14 is scheduled for release in the fall, likely alongside the rumored iPhone 12.
