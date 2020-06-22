Screenshot by Sarah Tew/CNET

At its annual Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, Apple unveiled a new home screen design for the iPhone with the release of iOS 14. The new home screen will make it easier to navigate through all of your apps and will include widgets.

Apple added a new App Library, a space at the end of your home screens that organizes all of your apps in a simpler, easier-to-navigate view. All of your apps will automatically be organized there, giving you a wider view of what you've downloaded, and letting you hide the apps you don't use frequently, though you'll still be able to find them in the App Library later.

The list view will also include AI-based suggestions for the apps you're likely to want to use next.

The new iPhone home screen will also include widgets, which let you see information like the weather on your home screen at a glance. Widgets contain more information and functionality than simple app icons, and have been a staple feature in Google's Android operating system for years.

Apple is also adding a picture-in-picture video gesture, so you can keep watching a video or talking on a FaceTime call while also accessing your apps. Drag the video to another part of the screen as you move between apps, zoom in and out, or just tap X to close it.

iOS 14 will be available later this year.