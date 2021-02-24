iOS 14.5 will come with a bunch of new emoji, including one for your vaccine selfie

Apple's beta release of iOS 14.5 includes a preview of new emoji coming in the spring, including a heart on fire, an exhaling face and more skin tone variations for emoji including couples kissing. Changes have also been made to the syringe emoji, removing blood to make it more useful for depicting COVID-19 vaccines (perfect for your vaccine selfie posts on social media).

The iPhone maker also tweaked the headphones emoji, making it resemble its new AirPods Max, and added helmets to emoji depicting people climbing.

Other additions include gender options for people with beards, a face in the clouds and a face with spiral eyes.

Apple has placed a greater emphasis on adding more inclusive and gender-neutral emoji. In an iOS update late last year, the company incorporated gender variations for people wearing a tuxedo or wedding veil, as well as several options for people bottle-feeding a baby.

