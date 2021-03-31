iOS 14.5: Siri to get new voice options and won't default to female voice

Apple

The upcoming version of Apple's operating system, iOS 14.5, will add two new voice options for Siri, and, for the first time, will let users choose which voice they prefer for the digital assistant, instead of defaulting to a female voice. These changes appeared in the latest developer beta version of the OS, released Wednesday and first reported by TechCrunch.

"We're excited to introduce two new Siri voices for English speakers and the option for Siri users to select the voice they want when they set up their device," Apple said in a statement provided to CNET. "This is a continuation of Apple's long-standing commitment to diversity and inclusion, and products and services that are designed to better reflect the diversity of the world we live in."

The new voice options use recordings that are run through Apple's neural text-to-speech engine, which makes them sound more organic, according to TechCrunch. They'll be available for English-speaking users around the world.

I'm working on getting the latest developer beta set up on my tester iPhone, and will update this story once I can check out the changes myself.

For more on iOS 14.5, check out the features we expect to see, and what we know about a potential release date. Plus, here's what we've heard about iOS 15 so far.

See also: iPhone and iPad: 5 ways to declutter, reorganize and refresh your device right now