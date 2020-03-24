iOS 13.4 with CarKey and new Memoji stickers released

Angela Lang/CNET

Apple released iOS 13.4 Tuesday, after testing the operating system in beta since February. It includes nine new Memoji stickers like party face, smiling face with hearts, eye rolling and huffing with anger, as well as iCloud Drive folder sharing from Files. Also released Tuesday were iPadOS 13.4, MacOS 10.15.4, TVOS 13.4 and WatchOS 6.2.

After being delayed last fall, both iOS 13.4 and MacOS 10.15.4 now have iCloud Folder Sharing. Similar to Google Docs, you can access iCloud Drive from your iPhone's Files app or Finder on Mac, give people editing or read-only access and reach your folders from iPhone, iPad, Mac, iCloud.com and Windows via iCloud.

iOS 13.4 comes with a new CarKey feature in Apple CarPlay that lets you unlock your car with your iPhone. There's also third-party navigation app support for the CarPlay dashboard, and in-call information appears on the dashboard, too.

Some of the other changes include universal purchase for Apple Arcade, which lets you purchase an app once for use across iPhone, iPod Touch, iPad, Mac and Apple TV; a list view to see all your games; and showing recently played Arcade games so you can continue playing across devices.