My favorite little non-Apple iPad stylus is the Logitech Crayon. It doesn't have pressure sensitivity, but is fast, responsive and supports tilt...and doesn't require Bluetooth pairing. The Crayon was only compatible with the 9.7 inch iPad last year, but iOS 12.2 has added support for Crayon to other iPads, too.
I just downloaded iOS 12.2 and tried Crayon with the new iPad Mini and the 2018 11-inch iPad Pro, and it works just fine.
The Logitech Crayon costs less than the Apple Pencil ($70), and unlike the new and old Apple Pencils, you can use it across Lightning and USB-C iPads (it charges via a standard Lightning cable).
As a result, this might be the most universal and affordable iPad stylus of the moment.
How to mirror an Android device on your TV: It's simple using Chromecast.
We could see new iPads at a March Apple event: There's two possible dates for Apple's next big launch.
Apple
-
reading•iOS 12.2 unlocks a great Apple Pencil alternative for iPad owners
-
Mar 25•Apple Card: After mocking credit cards, Apple creates one
-
Mar 25•Apple TV app vs. Apple TV Channels vs Apple TV Plus: What's the difference?
-
Mar 25•Apple event 2019: Apple Card, TV Plus, News Plus, Arcade and everything just announced
-
•See All
Discuss: iOS 12.2 unlocks a great Apple Pencil alternative for iPad owners
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.