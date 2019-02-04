CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Phones

iOS 12.2 beta 2 features new Animoji

The new emoji are an owl, a warthog, a shark and a giraffe.

image-from-ios1

The new shark animoji with the giraffe, owl and warthog additions beneath.

 Screenshot by Lynn La/CNET

It looks like there will be more Animoji coming our way. In the second developer beta version of iOS 12.2, Apple included four new animals: an owl, a warthog, a shark and a giraffe. 

The Animoji feature is found on newer iPhones and iPads, including the iPhone X,  iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and the iPhone XR

It uses the device's front-facing camera and 3D face-mapping sensor to animate your face into adorable, colorful animals. 

If none of the characters please you, you can also design a customized emoji of your own face, called Memoji.

Now playing: Watch this: 5 new features in iOS 12
2:51

Apple iPhone XS

Apple

Next Article: Best Super Bowl 2019 commercials ranked: Game of Thrones, Harrison Ford, 2 Chainz and more