2:55 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

iOS 11, the latest version of Apple's iPhone and iPad operating system, is nearly here -- with fancy new features in tow. Perhaps you're feeling a little anxious to get it, but will that new software make it to your tablet or phone?

Unless your phone is old (and I mean pre-2013) you probably have nothing to fear.

Here's the full list of Apple devices that are scheduled to get iOS 11.

Enlarge Image Screenshot by Sean Hollister/CNET

In case the image doesn't show for you, here's the short version:

In other words, any Apple phone, tablet or media player with an Apple A7 chip or later should be eligible. However, it looks like it's the end of the iOS update road for the iPhone 5 and the iPhone 5C -- those phones will continue to work but will stay on iOS 10.

With Google's Android, there's no guarantee your device will ever see a new version of the operating system, but Apple typically updates devices for years after their release.

Do note that not every single iOS 11 feature will come to every device, though. For instance:

iOS 11 should arrive this fall -- likely in September alongside a brand-new iPhone.

WWDC 2017: All the news so far.